SpongeBob Tower Defense - Roblox The Hunt: Mega Edition

SpongeBob Tower Defense is one of those Roblox games taking part in The Hunt: Mega Edition event. Unlike most titles, this one hides The Hunt Token as well as The Mega Hunt Token. While you can get the first one and still progress in the event, we recommend acquiring both to collect some extra UGC rewards.

For those trying this game for the first time because of the event, here's how to get The Hunt Token and The Mega Hunt Token in SpongeBob Tower Defense.

How to start The Hunt in SpongeBob Tower Defense

Go to the event area to teleport to Bikini Bottom (Image via Roblox)

The steps to acquire both of the event Tokens are different in this Roblox title. However, it would be better if you get the regular Hunt Token beforehand. To get it, go to "The Hunt" event area, next to the Summon area. There, you will find two buses that will teleport you to the event area: Bikini Bottom - Chumageddon.

How to complete The Hunt: Mega Edition SpongeBob Tower Defense quest

Once you've teleported to Bikini Bottom, your sole motive is to survive 15 waves of incoming enemies. You don't need to bring your equipped units to battle this one out. Instead, you will be given a pre-selected loadout of units.

For the 14 waves, you will battle against mobs like Jellyfish, Dirty Bubble, Big Anchovy, etc. To withstand them for 14 waves, place the units in a better spot. Moreover, keep on upgrading them frequently, so their strength grows with each wave passing.

On the 15th wave, you'll face Cyborg Plankton — Level 1286 with 10440 HP. Upon defeating this boss in the final wave, you will receive The Hunt Token.

How to get The Mega Hunt Token in SpongeBob Tower Defense

To get The Mega Hunt Token, acquire the treasure map buried under the ground in the Bikini Bottom area. So, you'll have to teleport to the event map using the bus once again.

Dig up the spots with an X mark to get the treasure map (Image via Roblox)

Once at Bikini Bottom, look out for digging spots on the ground that have an "X" mark on them. One of these spots has a treasure map. You may have to dig up multiple spots before finally getting your hands on the map. Once you it, head back to the lobby and interact with the Trading NPC called the Flying Dutchman.

Interacting with the Flying Dutchman will teleport you to his ship, where The Mega Hunt Token is hidden. Follow these steps to get your hands on it

Once you've boarded the Flying Dutchman's ship, talk to him near the helm. From this interaction, you will know The Mega Hunt Token is in the Captain's Quarter.

To reach the Captain's Quarter, go in the opposite direction of the Flying Dutchman and you will see a big grate on the ground.

Adjust yourself in such a way that you fall through the hole in the grate.

Find a hidden key in the area you reach after falling through the grate. The key is generally hidden behind drums.

Grab the key, open the locked door, and finally enter the pink glowy gate to enter a maze.

The exit to the maze is different for everyone, so you will have to beat it on your own.

At the end of the maze, you will find a door that will take you to the Captain's Quarter map.

Go upstairs toward the Captain's Quarter and survive for 20 waves to finally get The Hunt Mega Token.

FAQs

How many tokens are there in The Hunt: Mega Edition quest in SpongeBob Tower Defense?

There are two tokens in The Hunt: Mega Edition quest — The Hunt Token and The Mega Hunt Token.

Where is The Hunt Mega Token in SpongeBob Tower Defense?

The Hunt Mega Token is found in the Captain's Quarter on Flying Dutchman's ship.

How to get The Hunt Token in SpongeBob Tower Defense?

You can get The Hunt Token by beating the Bikini Bottom map in this experience.

