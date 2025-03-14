A Dusty Trip - Roblox The Hunt: Mega Edition

A Dusty Trip is one of the prominent titles taking part in The Hunt: Mega Edition. Like other experiences, this one also has a token that you need to find. This is important if you are aiming for the $1 million cash prize that comes after winning the event. Since the token is hidden behind a quest, you might need some help in completing it.

This guide explains how to complete The Hunt: Mega Edition quest in A Dusty Trip and acquire the token.

How to start The Hunt in A Dusty Trip

In this Roblox title, you can complete The Hunt: Mega Edition quest by spawning in the Highlands map. To do so, launch the game, create a game in the lobby, and select the Highlands map. Once you spawn in, you will have to defeat three bosses that appear one by one.

After beating the final boss in the series, you will acquire The Hunt: Mega Edition token. For your reference, we have explained where and how to beat the three bosses and get the job done.

How to complete The Hunt: Mega Edition A Dusty Trip quest

As previously discussed, you need to beat three bosses to complete The Hunt. Below is where you can find and beat them on the Highlands map.

First Boss (Lumberjack)

The first boss in The Hunt: Mega Edition quest (Image via Roblox)

The first boss spawns when you reach the 830-meter mark while driving. Initially, when you reach the said distance, a cutscene will begin where the boss will spawn near the cabin in the woods. After that, you will have to dodge his attacks and damage him using a weapon. Don't worry, an AK-47 will be dropped mid-fight.

Here are all the attacks that the first boss throws at you:

Axe throw: Simply sidestep to avoid getting hit by it. Keep moving after you dodge as the axe returns to the boss. It can hurt you when returning to its wielder.

Cutting trees: The boss will cut down the trees so they fall on you. You will know where the tree is going to fall, thanks to the red highlighted area. Just avoid standing in the highlighted area to save yourself.

Spinning saw blades: His final attack includes summoning multiple spinning saw blades. These will spin all around the map and will damage your health if you crash into them. Be agile and sidestep as soon as the saw blade nears you.

Second boss (Mine worker)

The second boss in The Hunt: Mega Edition quest (Image via Roblox)

The second boss in The Hunt: Mega Edition quest will spawn when you reach the 2100-meter mark inside a mine resembling the interior of a volcano. Just like the previous battle, weapons will spawn mid-fight.

Here's how to survive the second boss:

Red shockwave: The boss breaks the ceiling, causing the rocks to fall and create red shockwaves on the ground. You can jump to avoid getting damaged by the shockwaves.

Dynamite throw: Unlike the previous boss, this one will throw dynamites that explode on contact. You can sidestep it to avoid getting damaged by it.

Summoning minions: After a while, the boss will summon two or three minions. The minions are very slow, and you can easily kill them with the AK-47 gun.

Sharp rocks: The boss makes sharp-edged rocks fall from the ceiling. Keep moving to avoid getting crushed beneath the rocks.

Third boss (Ice Witch)

The third boss in The Hunt: Mega Edition quest (Image via Roblox | YouTube@BrosClanYt)

The third boss is not a human but an Ice Witch residing in her Ice Castle at the 3000-meter mark. She uses an ice staff to summon her attacks.

To avoid getting damaged by her attacks, you can do the following:

Blizzard: The boss will summon multiple blizzards that will move on the map. Avoid getting in contact with them to save yourself from the damage.

Ice projectiles: She will unleash multiple ice projectiles at once. Avoid standing in the highlighted area, or you will take damage from it.

Sharp icy rocks: The boss summons sharp-edged ice rocks from the ground, coming out of the blue highlighted area. You need to keep moving and avoid standing in the highlighted area.

Summoning minions: Like the second boss, she can summon minions too, however, these have great movement speed. Use the gun that spawns during the battle to kill them.

After defeating the third boss, you will acquire The Hunt: Mega Edition token in A Dusty Trip.

FAQs on The Hunt: Mega Edition A Dusty Trip

How do I start the The Hunt: Mega Edition quest in A Dusty Trip?

You can start the Hunt: Mega Edition quest in this experience by reaching the 830-meter mark and starting the boss fight.

How do I get The Hunt: Mega Edition token in A Dusty Trip?

You can get The Hunt: Mega Edition token by beating the third boss in A Dusty Trip.

How to find the bosses in The Hunt: Mega Edition quest in A Dusty Trip

You can find the bosses while traveling on the road using the car.

