Rivals - Roblox The Hunt: Mega Edition

Rivals is one of the games featured in Roblox The Hunt: Mega Edition, giving you a chance to obtain The Hunt Token by completing a couple of challenges. However, the event might be confusing and overwhelming for players, especially if they have never been part of something like this on Roblox.

Hence, this article offers a brief guide that will help you join the event and complete all the tasks required to obtain the token in the game.

Note: For a detailed objective list of the latest Roblox event, check out our The Hunt Mega Edition guide

How to start The Hunt in Rivals

Head into the portal to enter the game (Image via Roblox)

To join The Hunt in the game, you need to launch the event from Roblox's search page and then go towards the various portals in the lobby. Find Rival's portal and go near it. This will give you the option to be directly teleported to the game and also reveal the challenges that you must complete to get the token.

Talk to the Shady Chicken to start the event (Image via Roblox)

Once in the game, look for The Hunt event banner in the passage that leads to the 1v1 and other portals. Interacting with it will spawn the Shady Chicken NPC, who will tell you what to do.

You must complete two tasks to obtain The Hunt token:

Complete a 1v1 duel

Get 5 kills in a 2v2 match

Also check: Roblox The Hunt: Mega Edition Pets Simulator 99 guide

How to complete The Hunt: Mega Edition Rivals Token quest

Complete both tasks and then talk to the NPC again (Image via Roblox)

To complete the quests, you must participate in the 1v1 and 2v2 duels in Rivals. However, doing so without first talking to the Shady Chicken NPC will not count toward the event's progress. So, interact with the NPC and see all his dialogs. At the end, he will ask if you wish to join a 1v1 or a 2v2 match.

Click on either one to enter the queue and wait for other players to join. Now, if this is your first time playing the game, we have some basic instructions that will help you out in both these game modes.

The 1v1 duel

Win most rounds to win the 1v1 duel (Image via Roblox)

As the name suggests, the 1v1 duel requires you to go against another player in a 5-round match, with the winner being the one who leads by the end. Both players start from the opposing ends and have different weapons at their disposal. New players usually start with the Assault Rifle, Pistol, and Grenade.

You have around 1:30 minutes to eliminate your opponent each round. To do so, move toward their position while maintaining your cover. Note that the game requires you to have some experience with first-person shooter games. Otherwise, you will have a hard time getting used to the mechanics.

Getting 5 kills in a 2v2

Fight against two players along with a teammate in 2v2 (Image via Roblox)

The next task that you must complete is to get 5 kills in the 2v2 mode. You can start it the same way as you started the 1v1 duel. Talk to the Shady Chicken NPC and click on go to 2v2 duel. Now, this game mode is interesting since you are against two players but have a teammate as well.

The goal is the same as before: win the most rounds to win the match. You will have your weapons and must proceed cautiously since you might get flanked and surrounded. It is recommended to stay patient and let the enemies show themselves.

Talk to the Shady Chicken NPC to complete the quest

The game will let you know once you complete a task (Image via Roblox)

Once you complete both the tasks, return to the Shady Chicken NPC and talk to him. This will complete The Hunt event in the game and reward you with a token, as well as a badge. Now, you can head back to the event experience to start another game and earn more tokens.

Also check: A beginner's guide to Rivals

FAQs about Rivals

How many tasks do you need to complete in The Hunt Rivals?

You must complete two tasks in the game to complete the event.

Can you earn more than one The Hunt token in Rivals?

No, you can only earn one token in the game.

Where is the Shady Chicken NPC in Rivals?

The NPC spawns once you interact with The Hunt terminal near the match portals area.

