Chained - Roblox The Hunt: Mega Edition

Among the many RPGs in The Hunt: Mega Edition event, Chained is an obby game. To progress in the event, you must complete the quest of acquiring the token hidden somewhere on the map. It unlocks a UGC reward, and if you're lucky, you can even bag the $1 million cash prize. This article explains how to complete The Hunt: Mega Edition quest in Chained.

How to start The Hunt in Chained

Get past the blue portal to start The Hunt (Image via Roblox)

To start The Hunt, launch this Roblox title directly from its official page or join it through the event. Once you've spawned in the game, head toward the blue portal. Enter that portal to finally begin the The Hunt: Mega Edition quest.

Once you're in the portal where The Hunt quest takes place, find yourself a player with whom you can pair. It would be ideal to bring along a friend for some much-needed synergy.

How to complete The Hunt: Mega Edition Chained quest

Reach the top of the moai to claim the Token (Image via Roblox)

After finding an appropriate partner, get to the top of the moai to beat the quest. This isn't going to be a regular adventure as your path is filled with difficult obstacle courses. Broken bridges, swinging hammers, thin platforms, etc, are a few challenges you must overcome to reach the top of the moai.

While completing the quest, you can see the height meter on the top of the screen. It increases gradually as you make your way upward. To make it to the final stage, you must reach a height of 340 meters. Upon reaching the said height, you and your partner will be rewarded with the token.

Tips to complete The Hunt: Mega Edition quest

Follow these tips to beat The Hunt in this game.

Make sure to wait for your partner to reach the same position as you. A miscalculation during movement can eliminate you both.

Try to make it to the next checkpoint rather than focusing on beating the obby fast. Checkpoints are important as they become your respawn point in case you die.

Change the camera angle frequently to see if there is a thin platform that can be used to go up.

Pull your partner up whenever they are about to fall off the platform.

FAQs

How do I get the token in Chained?

You can get the token by reaching the top of the moai behind the blue portal.

How do I start The Hunt: Mega Edition quest in Chained?

You can start The Hunt: Mega Edition quest by reaching the top of the moai.

When will The Hunt: Mega Edition end in Chained?

The Hunt: Mega Edition will be active until March 24, 2025.

