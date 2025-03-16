Infection Gunfight - Roblox The Hunt: Mega Edition

Infection Gunfight is part of the Roblox The Hunt Mega Edition event. It's one of the experiences where you can obtain a token and surpass others on the leaderboard. However, similar to other games in The Hunt, you must complete a specific quest to earn the token.

Ad

This article covers this quest and will tell you how and what to do to obtain The Hunt token.

Note: For a detailed objective list of the latest Roblox event, check out our The Hunt Mega Edition guide.

How to start The Hunt in Infection Gunfight

Hop into the portal to reach the game (Image via Roblox)

To start the quest, you must first enter the game. You can either do that manually from the Roblox search page or simply hop into The Hunt experience. Once inside, look for the game's portal and go near it. It will give you a prompt to enter the game and complete the quest.

Ad

Trending

Once in the game, your goal is to collect 200 points. You'll be able to do so through two different game modes. If you're new to the game, it will automatically send you to a practice match where you can earn the required points. However, it will take more than one match to meet the criteria.

Also check: Roblox The Hunt Mega Edition Pet Simulator 99 guide

How to complete The Hunt: Mega Edition Infection Gunfight Token quest

You can earn points only through two game modes (Image via Roblox)

As stated, you must participate in the game modes and earn 200 points to unlock The Hunt token. You can do so via the Infection: Hero and the Infection: Terminator game modes. To start these modes, simply click on Play and then select one of them.

Ad

Since I grinded the Infection: Hero mode, I'll give a quick guide on how to easily amass all the points. You start as humans, but once the timer runs out, a couple of players will randomly become infected. The guide below is divided into these segments to further assist you.

If you're a human in Infection Gunfight

Don't get hit or else you'll be infected (Image via Roblox)

If you're lucky and didn't turn into a monster, your goal is to reach a safe place (preferably a higher ground) and shoot down the infected. Note that they have a lot of health, but shooting knocks them back, allowing you to maintain distance and devise a strategy.

Ad

Try to group with other humans and combine your firepower to eliminate the monster. Note that it only takes a couple of hits from them to turn you into an infected. So find a spot where you can't easily get hit.

If you're a monster in Infection Gunfight

Hit humans to earn points (Image via Roblox)

If you turn into a monster at the beginning or by getting hit, your immediate goal should be to turn others. Doing so will give you precious points that not only shoot you up the leaderboard but also collect points for The Hunt token quest.

Ad

As a monster, you will have access to special abilities — one is unlocked but you must grind to obtain more — that will let you chase fleeing humans and turn them. The easiest way is to try and ambush them from behind. This way, you will get a couple of shots before they realize what's happening.

Getting 200 points automatically gives you the token (Image via Roblox)

Once you have 200 points, the game will send a notification that you've obtained The Hunt token. You can track your progress by clicking on The Hunt icon at the bottom of the screen.

Ad

Also check: Roblox The Hunt Mega Edition Rivals guide

FAQs about Infection Gunfight

How many points do you need to get The Hunt token in Infection Gunfight?

You must collect 200 points to get the token.

Which game modes' points count towards The Hunt event in Infection Gunfight?

Only Infection: Hero and Infection: Terminator game modes count towards the event.

Can you earn points as an infected in Infection Gunfight?

Yes, you can earn points as both an infected and a human.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024