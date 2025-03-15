Pressure - Roblox The Hunt: Mega Edition

Pressure is a Roblox experience that has been included in the lineup of games in the platform-wide event, The Hunt: Mega Edition. Players can embark on a new expedition in the title as a part of this limited-time celebration and earn a Token, which acts as currency for the event. The new expedition, dubbed The Hunted, involves finding a path through the 40 featured rooms and reaching the end.

Here’s how you can complete The Hunted expedition in Pressure and earn a Token in the process.

How to start The Hunt in Pressure

Joining The Hunt (Image via Roblox)

First, you can launch the game either through the Roblox Player app or by using a portal in The Hunt: Mega Edition. Step through the portal to be redirected to Pressure, allowing you to start the process of finding the Token for this title.

Joining The Hunt in this experience only requires you to go to the area marked with the event name. Once this is done, simply accept the on-screen prompt to depart for the special area to begin the quest to reach the end of the 40-room gauntlet. There are no secondary prerequisites, so you can focus solely on navigating the level and avoiding the threats that lurk within.

How to complete The Hunt in Pressure

Unlocking a door with a passcode (Image via Roblox)

While on the expedition, you must clear 40 rooms and try not to get caught by the three monsters that show up in different parts of the levels. The first room is Room 40, and each subsequent area counts down until you reach the final area, Room 1. You will find the Token in Room 1, making it your eventual destination.

Along the way, consider rummaging through every drawer and table you find for supplies and passcodes. Passcodes are essential to unlocking the three locked doors in the expedition and without them, you won’t be able to progress. Healing items, weapons, and additional resources will do wonders for clearing the expedition, helping you make it past the enemies with ease.

The three monsters are The Crooked, Pipsqueak, and Rebarb, who can potentially deal hefty damage to you if you are detected.

The Crooked can only attack when you are not directly looking at them. Because of this, you must work your way through the level without spinning the camera away from them.

Rebarb is a belligerent enemy that will chase you down relentlessly, but they can be stopped using a Flash Beacon. A Flash Beacon is a part of your arsenal by default, so use it whenever you run into this enemy.

Lastly, Pipsqueak is the most aggressive adversary in this series of levels. There is no way to ward it off; you must hide until it leaves the area and try to minimize the amount of noise you make. The easiest way to reduce your noise levels is to crouch through the levels.

Once you reach the last area with the submarine in it, go to the control panel and find the door behind it. This is where you can claim the Token, which is being held by The Crooked through the door. Once you do, you can freely leave the gauntlet and return to The Hunt: Mega Edition experience to see what you can redeem with the Token.

FAQs

How to complete The Hunt: Mega Edition quest for Pressure

You can complete The Hunt: Mega Edition quest in Pressure by completing the event-exclusive expedition, The Hunted.

When will The Hunt: Mega Edition end?

The Hunt: Mega Edition will conclude on March 24, 2025.

Where are the passcodes for the locked doors in Pressure The Hunted expedition?

The passcodes are placed randomly inside drawers, tables, and other lootable items in the expedition.

