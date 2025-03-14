Drive World - Roblox The Hunt: Mega Edition

Drive World is a part of the ongoing Roblox The Hunt: Mega Edition event, and you can collect a token by completing a couple of quests. However, reaching the right place and starting the missions can be slightly confusing since the event lobby has quite a few game portals.

Hence, this article offers a brief guide that will go over all the event details and help you obtain The Hunt token in the game.

How to start The Hunt in Drive World

Enter the portal to reach the game (Image via Roblox)

To start The Hunt event, first launch this experience from Roblox's home or search page. Once inside, head towards the many game portals and look for Drive World's portal. Go near it, and you will receive a prompt to be teleported to the game.

You can access the obbys through this portal (Image via Roblox)

Once inside, you can either click on The Hunt icon on the left side of the screen or drive to the huge event area near the showroom. Once you drive on the circle on the ground, it will open a new window with the four obbys that you must complete to unlock the token. Completing each one unlocks one fragment, hence the need to complete all four of them.

How to complete The Hunt: Mega Edition Drive World Token quest

You must complete all four obbys to unlock the token (Image via Roblox)

As stated, you must complete all four obbys in The Hunt event in the game. They can be completed in any order and replayed multiple times, but each obby only grants one fragment, so repeating it is not recommended.

To join an obby, open The Hunt window and click on the one you wish to start. This will teleport you to the new map, where you will face a series of challenges and must overcome the hurdles to reach the final checkpoint. The obstacles range from moving walls to gaps between the path.

Each obby offers a different set of challenges (Image via Roblox)

Note that all the obbys offer different challenges, so you must be prepared. However, the challenge overall is relatively simple. While some may be tricky, they are not impossible to complete. The key is to take your time and avoid rushing, as there’s no time limit for finishing them.

The token will be unlocked once you complete all four obbys (Image via Roblox)

Once you complete all four obbys in The Hunt challenge, you will receive the token as well as the badge for completing the event. Now, head back to The Hunt experience and try obtaining the tokens from other games.

FAQs about Drive World

How many obbys do you need to complete in Drive World The Hunt challenge?

You must complete four obbys to complete the challenge.

Can you repeat an obby to get the token fragments in Drive World?

No, one obby gives only one token fragment.

Is there a time limit to complete the obbys in Drive World The Hunt event?

No, there is no time limit to complete the obbys.

