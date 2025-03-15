Car Crushers 2 - Roblox The Hunt: Mega Edition

As a part of The Hunt: Mega Edition, Car Crushers 2 has you climb a giant volcano for a stunt jump of a lifetime. Completing this task earns you a Token, which can be used to unlock UGCs in the event-specific experience. The stunt jump has plenty of prerequisites that must be fulfilled before you can make the leap of faith and claim the coveted Token.

Here’s how you can complete The Hunt: Mega Edition quest in Car Crushers 2.

How to start The Hunt in Car Crushers 2

The Hunt missions (Image via Roblox)

You can access Car Crushers 2 by launching it directly from the Roblox Player app or teleporting to it from The Hunt: Mega Edition experience. The Hunt: Mega Edition experience's hub world features portals that can be used to access other games.

Once the game loads, hit The Hunt Token button at the top right to view the list of missions you must finish to get the Token. This is the quest tracker, which will show you the locations of certain objectives when selected. Finish all missions and you will receive the Token.

How to complete The Hunt in Car Crushers 2

A Race Class C vehicle (Image via Roblox)

The Hunt for this title includes a series of missions that must be completed in sequential order. Listed below are the objectives and how to complete them to earn the coveted Token in this experience:

Earn 35 Credits: Credits are typically available through competitive game modes like Derby, Races, and Competitions. You may also get them from the Energy Core.

Credits are typically available through competitive game modes like Derby, Races, and Competitions. You may also get them from the Energy Core. Install Air Control Thrusters on a vehicle of Race Class C: Purchase a cheap car designated Race Class C and access the Air Control Thrusters from the Customization menu.

Purchase a cheap car designated Race Class C and access the Air Control Thrusters from the Customization menu. Spawn a vehicle of Race Class C: Use the Dealership menu to spawn the specified car.

Use the Dealership menu to spawn the specified car. Practice Stunt Jumping in the Water Slide: Go to the Water Slide and use it to practice the upcoming stunt jump.

Reach the bottom of the volcano to begin your climb: Use the mission tracker to find your way to the bottom of the volcano.

Use the mission tracker to find your way to the bottom of the volcano. Reach the top of the Volcano: Follow the tracker to reach the zenith of the volcano and get ready for the stunt jump.

Follow the tracker to reach the zenith of the volcano and get ready for the stunt jump. Jump 100m using the Volcano Base Stunt Jump: Launch your vehicle off the ramp and make it to the 100-meter mark to complete the mission, granting you access to the Token.

With these tasks completed, you can claim the Token from the mission tracker and add it to your collection.

FAQs

What is the last day of The Hunt: Mega Edition?

March 24, 2025, is the final day of The Hunt: Mega Edition.

How to get The Hunt: Mega Edition Token for Car Crushers 2

The Hunt: Mega Edition Token can be claimed after completing The Hunt Token mission set, which can be viewed by hitting the button at the top right.

How to get Credits in Car Crushers 2

You can earn Credits by participating in competitive game modes like Races, Derbies, and Competitions.

