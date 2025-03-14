Metro Life - Roblox The Hunt: Mega Edition

Metro Life is a part of the lineup of games that are featured in Roblox The Hunt: Mega Edition. Completing the unique objective in this game earns you special Tokens, which can be used to redeem UGCs from The Hunt experience. To earn the special Token for this RPG, you must ride a bike and explore the city while clicking pictures of specified landmarks.

This article offers a quick guide for The Hunt: Mega Edition quest for Metro Life and how to complete it for the special Token.

How to start The Hunt in Metro Life

The Hunt: Mega Edition NPC (Image via Roblox)

The Hunt can be started in this roleplaying title using the in-game quest tracker. You can activate the quest tracker by interacting with the NPC with a bunny costume, who will give you the details of the relevant mission. The NPC can be found close to the spawn point, next to a board marked The Hunt: Mega Edition.

You can access the game directly from The Hunt experience as well. All you must do is find the portal marked “Metro Life” and walk into it, teleporting you to the game world. After that, you can get started on the quest to earn your special Token.

How to complete The Hunt in Metro Life

A selfie for The Hunt: Mega Edition (Image via Roblox)

The objective of The Hunt in this experience is to click pictures of landmarks while riding a bike. This requires you to travel to the specified location, get on your bicycle, and click a selfie with the landmark visible.

While speaking to the NPC in the bunny costume, you can toggle navigation to the desired landmark. This will guide you to the specified location with arrows directly in front of you. You’ll know you’ve reached your destination when you spot an orange table, which is next to a camera. Interact with the camera to click a selfie and make sure the landmark is visible before you take the picture.

Here are the six landmarks featured in The Hunt: Mega Edition for this game:

Near the entry point of the large bridge.

Close to a house near the hills.

In front of Metro Hall.

In front of the Departures gates of the airport.

Next to the Paradise Hotel entrance.

In front of Metro Mall.

Once all six landmark pictures have been clicked, return to the NPC in the bunny costume to claim the Hunt Token.

FAQs

When will The Hunt: Mega Edition end?

The Hunt: Mega Edition is scheduled to end on March 24, 2025.

How to get The Hunt: Mega Edition Token for Metro Life?

You must click selfies in front of six specific landmarks to claim The Hunt: Mega Edition Token for this experience.

Which landmarks are required for The Hunt: Mega Edition Token in Metro Life?

The six landmarks required for The Hunt: Mega Edition in this title are the massive bridge, the house in the hills, Paradise Hotel, Metro Mall, Metro Hall, and the airport.

