Blade League - Roblox The Hunt: Mega Edition

The Hunt: Mega Edition has Blade League as one of the featured Roblox titles that offer a special quest with the event Token as a reward. This blade-focused soccer-style experience requires you to complete two tasks as its event quest, which only take a few minutes to finish. As such, you can nab the Token from this experience and unlock exclusive prizes in The Hunt: Mega Edition hub world.

Here's how you can complete The Hunt in Blade League.

How to start The Hunt in Blade League

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

To start the Hunt, launch the game through the Roblox Player app or by using a teleporter in The Hunt: Mega Edition experience. The teleporter in The Hunt experience is very simple to use: simply walk into the portal labeled with the game’s name to land in its lobby.

Once in the lobby, use the Quests button on the left side of the screen and switch to the Events tab. Here, you can see the two tasks required to finish The Hunt, along with the progress you’ve made for them thus far.

How to complete The Hunt in Blade League

The Hunt mission tracker (Image via Roblox)

The two missions that are a part of The Hunt: Mega Edition for this game are score five goals and play a 2v2 match. Scoring five goals can be a little challenging, particularly if you are matched with a skilled team.

So, to simplify this process, use the free private server instead. Invite a friend, play a 1v1 match, and score the required number of goals. You can let your friend score them as well so that both of you can complete the event mission.

As for the second objective, simply enter the 2v2 queue in the lobby. You aren’t mandated to win the match; simply playing it until the end counts toward objective completion.

Once both of these tasks are finished, access the Events tab in the Quests menu once again to collect The Hunt: Mega Edition Token.

FAQs

What are the mission objectives required for The Hunt: Mega Edition in Blade League?

The mission objectives for The Hunt: Mega Edition in this experience are to play a 2v2 match and score five goals.

How long will The Hunt: Mega Edition last?

The Hunt: Mega Edition is scheduled to end on March 24, 2025, lasting 10 days in total.

Is Blade League free to play?

Yes, the game can be played for free without any mandatory Robux charges.

