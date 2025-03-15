Eat the World - Roblox The Hunt: Mega Edition

Eat the World features a quest for The Hunt: Mega Edition, and completing it grants you a Token for the event. Earning this Token involves earning Points by feeding the Giant Noob in the event map, which can be completed quite easily by beginners as well as veterans. The event currency can then be exchanged in The Hunt: Mega Edition experience for exclusive UGCs.

Ad

Here’s what you need to do to complete The Hunt: Mega Edition mission in Eat the World.

How to start The Hunt in Eat the World

Teleporting to the event area (Image via Roblox)

Eat the World can be accessed through the dedicated portal in The Hunt: Mega Edition or launched via the Roblox Player app. Stepping into the portal teleports you to the game's main world. From here, switch to the event map by clicking on the button to the left and pressing Teleport.

Ad

Trending

Once you earn 1,000 Points, claim the Token and add it to your collection. It can then be exchanged for various UGCs and special prizes in The Hunt: Mega Edition experience.

Also read: Roblox The Hunt: Mega Edition - All games, rewards, quests, and more

How to complete The Hunt in Eat the World

The Hunt mission tracker (Image via Roblox)

The Hunt requires you to score Points by feeding the Giant Noob NPC looming over the map. Feed the NPC food and not random blocks that can be broken off the map, as only edible items count toward Point acquisition. Your objective is to reach 1,000 Points to earn the Token for this game.

Ad

To feed the Giant, first grab the food by pressing the Left Mouse Button and throw it using E. Aim for the NPC’s mouth so that the tossed item reaches its destination.

A few factors play into the number of Points you receive each time you feed the Giant. For one, food size is directly related to the amount of Points you receive; the larger the food, the more Points you get. Similarly, if the food is shining gold, it will yield more Points when given to the Giant.

Ad

Furthermore, you can optimize Point acquisition by selling your own growth and using the resulting wealth to purchase upgrades. You can consume blocks and food as well, with your size seeing a noticeable increase each time you eat something. Improve your size limit and walking speed to increase the rate at which you get Points.

Upon reaching 1,000 Points, approach the Giant Noob to claim the Token and conclude the Hunt in this title.

Ad

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

What is the objective of The Hunt: Mega Edition mission in Eat the World?

The objective of The Hunt: Mega Edition quest is to earn 1,000 Points by feeding the Giant Noob.

How long will The Hunt: Mega Edition last?

The Hunt: Mega Edition will last until March 24, 2025, after beginning on March 13, 2025.

Is the The Hunt: Mega Edition mission in Eat the World difficult?

No, the Hunt: Mega Edition mission in this experience is quite beginner friendly, allowing players of all experiences to acquire the event Token.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024