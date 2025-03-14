Hell’s Kitchen - Roblox The Hunt: Mega Edition

Hell’s Kitchen has you serve up five exceptional-quality dishes to complete the featured mission for Roblox The Hunt: Mega Edition. The culinary-centric experience is among the lineup of featured games in the 2025 version of The Hunt. Your cooking chops will be tested, and at the end, you will receive a special Token as part of the limited-time event.

Here’s how you can complete the quest for The Hunt: Mega Edition Token in Hell’s Kitchen.

How to start The Hunt in Hell’s Kitchen

Starting The Hunt: Mega Edition quest in Hell's Kitchen (Image via Roblox)

Start The Hunt by speaking to Gordon Ramsay in the lobby area. Gordon spawns next to the game start beacon on the right side of the circle. He can be a little difficult to spot if your server has several players, but the prompt to interact with him will appear if you’re close. Speaking to him initiates the quest, after which you can walk into the game start beacon.

The game can also be accessed via the dedicated portal in The Hunt: Mega Edition experience. Simply locate the portal in the hub area and walk through it to land in the game’s lobby area.

How to complete The Hunt in Hell’s Kitchen

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

The objective for The Hunt: Mega Edition in this cooking title is straightforward in concept: cook five Exceptional rating dishes. In practice, it requires you to be fast and precise, demanding nothing short of perfection from your culinary skills.

Here are a few tips on completing The Hunt for this game:

Try to remember where every piece of equipment is in the kitchen. Not having to search for each individual cooking implement will save you precious seconds while delivering well-cooked dishes.

Don’t let your ingredients be overdone or underdone while dealing with the oven and blender. If you let them sit in these machines for too long, the game will take points away from you, bringing you shy of the elusive Exceptional rating.

Make good use of power-ups to gain an advantage over the opponents and avoid being eliminated. Power-ups are made available to you between rounds, and they can be purchased using in-game cash. These can either help you save time or add time to the competitors.

Try to remain a top scorer in your team to avoid being voted out. This will be particularly important early on as the bottom two scorers are typically up for elimination.

With these tips in mind, you should be able to complete The Hunt and add the Token to your collection. You can view your progress in the quest tracker, accessible through a menu on the bottom right.

FAQs

How do I complete The Hunt: Mega Edition quest for Hell’s Kitchen?

The Hunt: Mega Edition mission for this game requires you to serve five Exceptional rating dishes.

When will The Hunt: Mega Edition end?

The Hunt: Mega Edition is set to end on March 24, 2025.

What is the reward for completing The Hunt: Mega Edition quest in Hell’s Kitchen?

The reward for completing The Hunt: Mega Edition quest is a special Token that can be used to redeem UGCs in the event experience.

