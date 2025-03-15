Untitled Tag Game - Roblox The Hunt: Mega Edition

Untitled Tag Game has one of the simplest Token acquisition requirements in The Hunt: Mega Edition event in Roblox. This experience only requires you to purchase the Token using in-game Cash, which means you will be able to get it right away as a veteran. Note that this event is limited-time and you have until March 24, 2025, to complete the quests for all 25 experiences and get the associated Tokens.

Ad

Let’s take a look at how to get Tokens for The Hunt: Mega Edition in Untitled Tag Game.

How to start The Hunt in Untitled Tag Game

You can buy the regular Token in Untitled Tag Game (Image via Roblox)

Untitled Tag Game can be accessed via the Roblox Player app and The Hunt: Mega Edition experience. For the latter, you simply need to step into the associated portal to be sent directly into the game.

Ad

Trending

The Hunt can be finished very quickly if you have 350 in-game Cash, as it can be used to purchase the Token immediately. With sufficient Cash, hit U on your keyboard and complete the transaction to finish the mission. If you don’t have the required amount of money, you can earn it by playing through the game for a little while or purchasing it with Robux.

Also read: Roblox The Hunt: Mega Edition - All games, rewards, quests, and more

Ad

How to get The Mega Token in Untitled Tag Game

Official Untitled Tag Game render for The Hunt: Mega Edition (Image via Roblox)

This experience includes a special Mega Token as well, which can only be acquired after getting the Mega Token in SpongeBob Tower Defense. With the Mega Token, you must start this game and try to look for the graffiti of a portal. The street art is tucked away in a random corner of each map, so be sure to keep your eyes peeled while sprinting through the level.

Ad

Once you find it, keep interacting with it to remove the superficial painting, revealing an actual portal. Entering it will take you to a penitentiary, landing you in a cell with another inmate. After speaking to them, you will be tasked with navigating a drone, scanning the marked cells, and returning to your cell.

The next step of your escape plan is to make your way to the vent and open it. Pass through the ducts to find an open room and trigger a brief tutorial on defeating solitary guards. Continue following the path while avoiding any guards that you may encounter along the way.

Ad

While you progress through the level, you must find a keycard and another vent through which you can pass. Leave the vent and use the keycard to open the way ahead.

In the following area, silently take down the three guards patrolling the area and go through the Supply path. Follow the level along and use your parkour skills to make your way through the forklift section and reach the red button. This will power up the tramline, allowing you to progress to the Production path.

Ad

The Production path is a tricky parkour section, requiring you to hop and skip your way through the pipes and reach the second red button. Be patient and keep your momentum going while you attempt to clear this section, as it may take a couple of tries to get to the button.

Once you press it, you must use a zipline to reach an area with generators that must be filled. The generators can be filled up by pressing the corresponding buttons found on the panel. Apart from those at the far left and far right ends, each button removes liquid from the previous generator and adds it to the following one.

Ad

The first button from the left adds the liquid to the second generator, while the last button fills up the generator preceding it. Use the middle buttons to fill up all the generators and press the buttons on the far left and right sides to finish filling all of them.

Next, go through the path, activate the reactor, and continue running to a window, through which you must jump. Resume running and avoiding stray gunshots from afar, and reach the top floor. Then, break through another window and follow the path to find the Mega Token for Untitled Tag Game.

Ad

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

When is The Hunt: Mega Edition scheduled to end?

The end date for The Hunt: Mega Edition is March 24, 2025.

How to unlock The Hunt: Mega Edition Token in Untitled Tag Game

The regular Token for this experience can be bought for 350 in-game Cash.

How to earn in-game money for The Hunt: Mega Edition Token in Untitled Tag Game

You can earn money by scoring wins and completing objectives in the various game modes of this experience.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024