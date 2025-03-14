Bayside High School - Roblox The Hunt: Mega Edition

Bayside High School has added a new quest as a part of the platform-wide event, The Hunt: Mega Edition. The premise of this mission is that you are trapped inside your mobile phone and you must find a way out. At the end of the quest, you will receive a Token for the aforementioned event, which can be used to redeem UGCs in the event experience.

Ad

Let’s take a look at the special mission for The Hunt: Mega Edition in Bayside High School.

How to start The Hunt in Bayside High School

Accessing Crossy Blox (Image via Roblox)

You can start The Hunt by interacting with the event station on the right side of the spawn area. The station is massive and can be seen from afar; all you must do is walk up to it and hit the Play button to get started. You will then be teleported to the minigame that you must beat to acquire the event Token.

Ad

Trending

Like every game featured in the event, you can access this title from The Hunt: Mega Edition experience as well. While exploring the hub area for the event, you will find a portal to Bayside High School. Step into the portal to launch the game and start progressing towards your next Token.

Also read: Roblox The Hunt: Mega Edition - All games, rewards, quests, and more

How to complete The Hunt in Bayside High School

Playing through Crossy Blox (Image via Roblox)

Completing The Hunt requires you to finish a minigame in Crossy Blox. The minigame takes the form of an isometric platformer, where you must make your way across busy roads and canals to reach the other side.

Ad

The controls for Crossy Blox are simple: pressing W, S, A, and D on the keyboard moves you one space in the chosen direction. You must time the button presses to avoid being hit by the cars and trains that rush past on roads and tracks. Furthermore, some canals separate each section of the minigame, which can only be crossed by hopping onto a floating platform.

Reaching the end of the minigame teleports you back to the main game and gives you access to the token.

Ad

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

What is The Hunt: Mega Edition mission for Bayside High School?

The Hunt: Mega Edition mission requires you to clear the Crossy Blox minigame to earn the Token.

Are there any requirements to access Crossy Blox in Bayside High School?

There are no requirements to access Crossy Blox in this experience, allowing newcomers and veterans alike to earn the event Token.

Ad

When will The Hunt: Mega Edition end?

The Hunt: Mega Edition will end on March 24, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024