Fisch - Roblox The Hunt: Mega Edition

The biggest Roblox event of 2025 has begun, and you can now start The Hunt: Mega Edition quest in Fisch. This is one of the 25 experiences taking part in this event, where you can complete a quest, earn a token, and come one step closer to the $1 million cash prize. While the quest to complete The Hunt is relatively easy, you might still need some help to stay ahead of the others.

Our guide below will help you grab the token and complete The Hunt: Mega Edition quest in this fishing experience.

For a detailed objective list of the latest Roblox event, check out our The Hunt Mega Edition guide.

How to start The Hunt in Fisch

Talk to "The Hunt Quest" NPC to start the quest (Image via Roblox)

To start The Hunt in this Roblox title, you need to go to Moosewood, the starter island. There, you will find "The Hunt Quest" NPC standing in front of the Shipwright NPC. Interacting with him will give you the quest to acquire a Sunstone Present — the token.

The quest mainly revolves around completing three tasks, and here they are.

Collect a total of 10 fish

Open 2 Bait Crates

Talk to an NPC called the "Easter Bunny" on Sunstone Island

How to complete The Hunt: Mega Edition Fisch quest

All the tasks given by The Hunt Quest are fairly easy, and you can complete two of them in Moosewood itself. Firstly, a fishing rod should be equipped to catch 10 fish from the nearby water body. It doesn't matter if they are duplicates — you just need to collect any 10 fish.

After that, open two Bait Crates from near the Shipwright NPC. Note that each crate will cost you 120 C$, so make sure you have enough credits. If not, you can redeem the active codes to refill your pocket.

Also check: What is the Hunt Mega Final?

The Easter Bunny NPC on Sunstone (Image via Roblox)

Lastly, talk to the Easter Bunny, located on Sunstone Island. Head to this location using your boat and climb up using the wooden ladder. You will find the Easter Bunny standing outside Merlin's house. Interacting with him will give you the Sunstone Present.

However, the quest just won't end yet. You need to return to Moosewood and talk to The Hunt Quest NPC to finish it. This will unlock the "Oceanborn" title and a badge for you.

Once done, head back to The Hunt: Mega Edition event and track your progress. Remember, you will unlock UGC rewards after collecting the specified amount of tokens from different games. You can check it by clicking on the "Track" button on the left side of the screen.

FAQs on The Hunt: Mega Edition Fisch

How do I start The Hunt: Mega Edition quest in Fisch?

You can start The Hunt: Mega Edition quest in this experience by interacting with "The Hunt Quest" NPC in Moosewood.

What to do with the Sunstone Present in Fisch?

After acquiring the Sunstone Present, you can talk to "The Hunt Quest" NPC in Moosewood to unlock a new title and badge. Moreover, it is also The Hunt: Mega Edition token that you need to progress in the event.

When will The Hunt: Mega Edition end in Fisch?

The Hunt: Mega Edition will be active until March 24, 2025.

