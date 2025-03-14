Natural Disaster Survival - Roblox The Hunt: Mega Edition

Natural Disaster Survival is part of the ongoing Roblox The Hunt: Mega Edition. This means you have a chance of obtaining a The Hunt token from the game. However, you must complete the required quests before claiming the reward. If you are looking to do so, this article will offer a brief guide on how to join the game's The Hunt event and collect your token.

How to start The Hunt in Natural Disaster Survival

Hop into the portal to reach the game (Image via Roblox)

To start the experience from The Hunt event lobby, simply launch it and head towards the various game's portals. Look for Natural Disaster Survival and approach it. You will receive a prompt with details about the task and the option to be teleported to the game. Simply choose it to trigger the quest.

Trending

The Hunt token quest in the game is relatively simple. To unlock the token, you must survive three matches [Note: Roblox seems to have changed the number of games to four after I won three matches and secured the token]. This is quite easy and can be done in less than half an hour. However, you must be one of the surviving members after all three rounds for it to count towards the quest.

How to complete The Hunt: Mega Edition Natural Disaster Survival Token quest

The icon will change to collect once you complete the challenges (Image via Roblox)

As stated, you must win three disaster challenges to collect The Hunt token. You can keep track of the quest by watching the icon on the top-right corner of the screen. It will display the number of matches you've won. Once you complete all three, it will prompt you to claim the token.

How to play matches

The game sends out a disaster warning when the match starts (Image via Roblox)

The game automatically puts you in the queue to the next match. You will be randomly placed on a map alongside other players and soon, a warning will be displayed on the screen. This is the notification for the disaster that is about to hit your map.

The disasters range from severe earthquakes to deadly virus infections. You must take appropriate action depending on the type of disaster you're facing. You will have various structures on the map to shield you from the damage. However, staying indoors can quickly turn bad if the buildings get damaged.

Best strategy to survive

Plan according to the disaster to ensure your survival (Image via Roblox)

Securing a win in the game can be tough without using the best strategies. For example, staying indoors during an earthquake or a tornado is highly dangerous. Hence, you must quickly flee outside and watch out for debris.

Similarly, if you're facing acid rain, you should quickly take cover under a structure or a tree. This will keep you safe and sound till the match ends. During a deadly virus outbreak, you are recommended to find a secluded place and get away from others. Staying in a group will result in a quick death.

You can collect the token once you complete the challenges (Image via Roblox)

In the end, you must analyze the situation and take the appropriate step depending on the disaster. Since the matches end relatively quickly, you can complete The Hunt token task easily. After amassing three wins, click on claim and then walk into the token that spawns in front of you.

FAQs about Natural Disaster Survival

How many matches do you need to win to get the token in Natural Disaster Survival?

You must win three matches (or four depending on what Roblox displays) to get the token.

Do you need to be the only player alive to win the token in Natural Disaster Survival?

No, you simply need to be one of the survivors after three matches to unlock the token.

Can you get more than one token from Natural Disaster Survival?

No, you can only get one token from the game.

