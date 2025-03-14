Basketball Legends - Roblox The Hunt: Mega Edition

As a part of The Hunt: Mega Edition’s lineup of games, Basketball Legends has you take on a specially tuned CPU while teaming up with friends. Defeating the challenge posed by this NPC earns you the Token for this experience, adding it to your collection in the event. This quest can be accessed by going to the MyPark event area in the game world.

Here’s a quick guide on how you can earn the Token in Basketball Legends for The Hunt: Mega Edition.

How to start The Hunt in Basketball Legends

The Event teleporter menu (Image via Roblox)

The Hunt in Basketball Legends has you access the MyPark event area, after which you must warp to the 4v1 Matchup lobby. Here, you must band together with three other players to start the match and take on the boss NPC.

This title can be accessed through The Hunt: Mega Edition experience as well. Each game featured in the platform-wide event can be accessed through their respective portals in the hub area. Simply step into the portal for this game to open it and begin your quest.

How to complete The Hunt in Basketball Legends

The 4v1 Matchup area (Image via Roblox)

Completing The Hunt in this basketball-focused experience is a matter of blocking the opposing NPC’s shots while trying to score some for the team. Your objective is to reach 21 points before the CPU, which is not as easy as it may seem. The opponent NPC is designed to keep up with four players and so, it can adapt quite well to the moves you and your teammates make.

Work with your teammates and pass the ball along to keep it away from the CPU at all times. That way, it won’t be able to score any points and your team can comfortably secure the win. However, it’s important not to become complacent; the opponent will use every opportunity to nab the ball, so adapt according to its position.

Once the match concludes, you can claim the Token and view it from The Hunt: Mega Edition experience.

FAQs

What is the end date for The Hunt: Mega Edition?

The Hunt: Mega Edition will end on March 24, 2025.

How do I get The Hunt: Mega Edition Token in Basketball Legends

You and your friends must face off against a special CPU in 4v1 Matchup mode and score 21 points before the opponent to earn the badge.

Can The Hunt: Mega Edition Token for Basketball Legends be acquired solo?

No, you must team up with any three other players to initiate the 4v1 Matchup mode for the Token.

