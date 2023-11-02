Astin Vinner in Roblox Car Dealership Tycoon: Price, performance, and more 

The Halloween event kicked off in Roblox Car Dealership Tycoon with new skins and vehicles. Players must collect Candies (event currency) and use them to purchase limited edition Astin Vinner, monster trucks, and wraps. You can collect Candies through trick-or-treating and by winning the Halloween event race. This article can help you learn about Astin Vinner, the latest Class 3 automobile in Car Dealership Tycoon.

You can also earn Cash (in-game money) by winning different types of car races, selling vehicles, and completing daily challenges. The vehicles in Car Dealership Tycoon are divided into three classes, and they are as follows:

Class 1 - Vehicles of this class are the slowest in the game.

Class 2 - Vehicles are faster and better than C1 vehicles and can be used in racing.

Class 3 - C3 vehicles are the fastest in the game and can help you become rich on the server.

History and price of Astin Vinner in Roblox Car Dealership Tycoon

Astin Vinner is based on the real-life Aston Martin Victor and shares the same in-game model. Astin Vinner made its debut in Roblox Car Dealership Tycoon during the 2023 Halloween Update.

You can claim the Astin Vinner after earning 2000 Candies through event challenges and trick-or-treating. This vehicle falls under the Class 3 category and is estimated to cost around $5,000,000 in in-game currency.

Astin Vinner is the third fastest Aston Martin automobile in Car Dealership Tycoon. That said, this vehicle is one of the best event cars that you can use different types of races.

Candies are very easy to obtain. This means that you can add the Astin Vinner to your garage without much hassle. Additionally, if you have a better car, you can store the Aston Winner as a collectible since it won't be available after the Halloween event concludes.

Specifications and features of Astin Vinner in Roblox Car Dealership Tycoon

Astin Vinner clocks a top speed of 353 kilometers per hour (or 220 miles per hour) in Car Dealership Tycoon. If you don't want to spend Robux or in-game cash on purchasing the fastest cars, Astin Vinner is a great alternative.

You can use this car for competitive races as it is quite fast and has an 8.4 handling. Additionally, the vehicle will get you good results in Drag Races, Circuit Races, Offroad Races, City Races, and Highway Races.

When participating in Highway and City Races with this car, focus on taking the lead and avoid crashing into the surroundings. Thanks to its top-notch handling, this car excels in Circuit Race and Drag Race. You can also master your driving skills with the Astin Vinner.

How to earn Cash in Roblox Car Dealership Tycoon?

You can spend Robux to purchase in-game resources or use the codes listed below:

Halloween2023 - Redeem for 100k Cash

Redeem for 100k Cash Spooktober - Redeem for 75k Cash

Redeem for 75k Cash DragRace - Redeem for 75k Cash

Redeem for 75k Cash MoreBikes - Redeem for 75k Cash

Redeem for 75k Cash Motos - Redeem for 75k Cash

Redeem for 75k Cash September2023 - Redeem for 75k Cash

Redeem for 75k Cash BackToSchool - Redeem for 75k Cash

Redeem for 75k Cash FOXZIE - Redeem this code for 15k Cash

Redeem this code for 15k Cash Tstingray - Redeem for 25k Cash

You may use the free Cash earned from the codes to increase the speed of your cars. Additionally, you can also save earned Cash to purchase Class 3 and 2 vehicles from the in-game store.

