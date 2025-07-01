Aurora Mutation Grow a Garden guide

The Aurora Mutation in Grow a Garden is a product of one of the newest Weather Events in the game, the Aurora Borealis. Added with the Mega Harvest update on June 28, 2025, this Mutation will remain available even after the Summer Harvest Event ends. This is because the Aurora Borealis Weather Event is a permanent addition to the list of randomly occurring Weather Events, independent of any event-specific instances.

This guide gives you a quick overview of the Aurora Mutation as well as the Aurora Borealis Weather Event.

An overview of Aurora Mutation in Grow a Garden

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

The Aurora Mutation is among the most sought-after Mutations in the experience, as it applies a hefty multiplier of 89.44x to the affected Fruit. It only occurs during the Aurora Borealis Weather Event and it isn’t possible to trigger it manually at the moment. The multiplier it applies is the third-highest among the Mutations that are not limited to event-specific elements, behind Shocked and Celestial.

In addition to the multiplier, the Aurora Mutation also alters the affected harvest’s appearance. It grants the produce a blue and purple hue while causing smoke to emanate from it. The alteration has a fairly unique appearance that separates it visually from the others.

Since it isn’t bound to any event-specific triggers, all you need to do to get this Mutation is to wait for Aurora Borealis to activate.

About Aurora Borealis Weather Event

In-game titles (Image via Roblox)

Aurora Borealis was added with the Mega Harvest update alongside Tropical Rain, Mega Harvest, etc. Like most regular Weather Events, Aurora Borealis does not have any specific triggers. Instead, it has a chance of occurring every few minutes and lasts for up to three minutes at a time.

While active, Aurora Borealis changes the skybox and randomly applies the Aurora Mutation to Fruits on all farms. The Weather Event improves growth speed by 50% as well, allowing plants on all farms to develop at a faster rate. Lastly, it is accompanied by a change in the soundtrack, shifting to a quiet and peaceful musical piece instead.

FAQs

How to get the Aurora Mutation in Grow a Garden

The Aurora Mutation is applied to a random Fruit while the Aurora Borealis Weather Event is active.

Can the Aurora Mutation be applied manually in Grow a Garden?

No, the Aurora Mutation cannot be applied manually through the use of gear pieces or Pets.

Is Grow a Garden accessible for free?

Yes, you can play the game for free without paying any premium amount.

