Aviary codes (April 2025)

Roblox Aviary codes offer different boosts to help accelerate your level progression in the game. Created by the Aviary Group, this adventure-exploration title puts you in a virtual world filled with animals. You can capture and befriend them to complete your bestiary as well as gain experience. As you level up, you can unlock new quests, earn flashy titles, and set sail to discover more species.

Reaching Level 10 is important for embarking on a voyage and exploring new islands. To help you progress quickly, the latest codes offer EXP and Luck boosts that last for several minutes.

Note: Bookmark this page to access the latest Roblox Aviary codes. We'll update the article when new ones are released.

Active Aviary codes

Capture and befriend many species of birds (Image via Roblox)

Roblox codes for Aviary are active for a limited time, so redeem them quickly to avoid missing out on any rewards.

List of active codes in Aviary Code Rewards 2KLIKES 2x EXP and 2x Luck for 30 minutes 1500LIKES 2x EXP and 4x Luck for 30 minutes 2KMEMBERS 2x EXP and 2x Luck for 30 minutes

Expired Aviary codes

The following list features all inactive codes in this Roblox game. Please note that these won't provide any rewards.

List of inactive codes in Aviary Code Rewards WELCOME Free rewards SORRYFORDELAY Free rewards

How to redeem Roblox Aviary codes

Copy and paste codes for quicker redemptions (Image via Roblox)

Redeeming codes is far simpler than catching the elusive birds in Roblox Aviary. Here is a quick guide on how to redeem them:

Open Aviary on Roblox.

Click the Shop button at the top of the screen.

button at the top of the screen. Select Redeem Codes from the list of tabs provided on the left.

from the list of tabs provided on the left. Enter an active code in the blank text box.

Hit the green Redeem Code button to submit a code and receive rewards.

Roblox Aviary codes and their importance

Luck and EXP boosts offered by codes allow beginners to get a head start in Roblox Aviary. While Luck boosts offer you increased chances of nabbing the best creatures, EXP boosts increase the amount of experience you gain with every capture. Gaining experience is vital in this game because it allows you to access more areas and unlock new content. To get more EXP points, complete quests and add more creatures to your collection.

Aviary code troubleshooting (how to fix)

The "Invalid Code" error in Aviary (Image via Roblox)

Given that Aviary promo codes are case-sensitive, make sure to double-check their capitalization when typing them in the redemption box. Additionally, fix any typographical mistakes and remove any extra spaces to make your entries match those featured in the list of active codes. Precision is crucial for successful code redemptions in the Roblox game.

To redeem codes quickly and without any hassle, it's best to copy and paste them directly into the game's redemption box.

Where to find new Aviary codes

All the working codes for Aviary are mentioned in the game's description on the Roblox platform. Moreover, you can find them in the "update-logs" channel after joining the official AVIARY Discord server.

FAQs on Roblox Aviary codes

What is the latest code for Roblox Aviary?

2KLIKES is the newest code for the adventure game on Roblox.

What are the rewards offered by Aviary gift codes?

The currently active codes offer time-limited EXP and Luck boosts for players to speed up their progression.

When do the active codes for Aviary expire?

The old Aviary promo codes generally expire after new freebies are released during updates, events, and celebrations of the game's achievements.

