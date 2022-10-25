Baby Simulator codes in Roblox: Free snowflakes, gems, and more (October 2022)

Roblox Baby Simulator was created by Broken Wand Studios on February 5, 2019. Open to players of all ages, the game boasts 253 million visits and 207k likes. Coupled with that, 838,791 users have added it to their favorite list.
In this game, players can live the life of a baby and play with toys. They start by earning Happiness and Coins that can be used to increase the character's strength. For more Happiness and Coins, one can use free codes released by the developers.
All free active and inactive codes in Roblox
Active codes in Roblox Baby Simulator
Here are the active codes in the game:
- 100kfavs - Redeem this code for 25 gems
- 10mvisits - Redeem this code for 100 gems
- coinsbaby - Redeem this code for 500 coins
- gem20 - Redeem this code for 20 gems
- gem20 - Redeem this code for 20 gems
- gem50 - Redeem this code for 50 gems
- gemazing - Redeem this code for 100 gems
- gems - Redeem this code for 250 gems
- HappierBaby - Redeem this code for a reward
- launch - Redeem this code for 50 coins
- PET - Redeem this code for a reward
- richbaby - Redeem this code for 100 coins
- snow - Redeem this code for 50 Snowflakes
- snowing - Redeem this code for 150 Snowflakes
- space - Redeem this code for 100 coins
- Twitter1 - Redeem this code for 50 coins
- Twitter2 - Redeem this codefor 100 coins
- update2 - Redeem this code for 200 coins
- waawaa - Redeem this code for 50 gems
- Xmas - Redeem this code for 200 Snowflakes
- YAY - Redeem this code for 2,000 Happiness
- zzz - Redeem this code for 100 coins
Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below.
Expired codes in Roblox Baby Simulator
These codes don't work in the game anymore:
- 5mvisits - Redeem this code for 200 Happiness
- blastoff - Redeem this code for 25 Orange tokens
- candyland - Redeem this code for 10 Peppermint
- dadda - Redeem this code for Happiness
- happierbaby - Redeem this code for 50 Happiness
- happybaby - Redeem this code for 50 Happiness
- mamma - Redeem this code for 100 Happiness
- mars - Redeem this code for 10 Orange tokens
- marsbaby - Redeem this code for 200 Happiness
- secretcode - Redeem this code for 50 Happiness
- talkingbaby - Redeem this code for 50 Happiness
- tokens - Redeem this code for 50 Orange tokens
- yum - Redeem this code for 25 Peppermint
Steps to redeem codes in Roblox Baby Simulator
Players can follow these easy steps to redeem codes:
- Make sure you have the platform downloaded on your PC or mobile device.
- Next, log in to your Roblox account.
- Once you are in, find the game and launch it.
- Once fully loaded, look to the side. You will find a blue colored Twitter logo, click on it.
- Once done, a pop-up window will appear and you will see a text box to enter the code.
- Copy and paste the active code from the list above.
- Hit the Redeem option and you are all set. Rewards are immediately credited.
If players want to avoid errors, they should stick to copy-pasting the code.