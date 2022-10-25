Baby Simulator codes in Roblox: Free snowflakes, gems, and more (October 2022)

Roblox Baby Simulator was created by Broken Wand Studios on February 5, 2019. Open to players of all ages, the game boasts 253 million visits and 207k likes. Coupled with that, 838,791 users have added it to their favorite list.

In this game, players can live the life of a baby and play with toys. They start by earning Happiness and Coins that can be used to increase the character's strength. For more Happiness and Coins, one can use free codes released by the developers.

All free active and inactive codes in Roblox

Active codes in Roblox Baby Simulator

Here are the active codes in the game:

100kfavs - Redeem this code for 25 gems

10mvisits - Redeem this code for 100 gems

coinsbaby - Redeem this code for 500 coins

gem20 - Redeem this code for 20 gems

gem50 - Redeem this code for 50 gems

gemazing - Redeem this code for 100 gems

gems - Redeem this code for 250 gems

HappierBaby - Redeem this code for a reward

launch - Redeem this code for 50 coins

PET - Redeem this code for a reward

richbaby - Redeem this code for 100 coins

snow - Redeem this code for 50 Snowflakes

snowing - Redeem this code for 150 Snowflakes

space - Redeem this code for 100 coins

Twitter1 - Redeem this code for 50 coins

Twitter2 - Redeem this codefor 100 coins

update2 - Redeem this code for 200 coins

waawaa - Redeem this code for 50 gems

Xmas - Redeem this code for 200 Snowflakes

YAY - Redeem this code for 2,000 Happiness

zzz - Redeem this code for 100 coins

Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below.

Expired codes in Roblox Baby Simulator

These codes don't work in the game anymore:

5mvisits - Redeem this code for 200 Happiness

blastoff - Redeem this code for 25 Orange tokens

candyland - Redeem this code for 10 Peppermint

dadda - Redeem this code for Happiness

happierbaby - Redeem this code for 50 Happiness

happybaby - Redeem this code for 50 Happiness

mamma - Redeem this code for 100 Happiness

mars - Redeem this code for 10 Orange tokens

marsbaby - Redeem this code for 200 Happiness

secretcode - Redeem this code for 50 Happiness

talkingbaby - Redeem this code for 50 Happiness

tokens - Redeem this code for 50 Orange tokens

yum - Redeem this code for 25 Peppermint

Steps to redeem codes in Roblox Baby Simulator

Players can follow these easy steps to redeem codes:

Make sure you have the platform downloaded on your PC or mobile device.

Next, log in to your Roblox account.

Once you are in, find the game and launch it.

Once fully loaded, look to the side. You will find a blue colored Twitter logo, click on it.

Once done, a pop-up window will appear and you will see a text box to enter the code.

Copy and paste the active code from the list above.

Hit the Redeem option and you are all set. Rewards are immediately credited.

If players want to avoid errors, they should stick to copy-pasting the code.

