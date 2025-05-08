Baddies Kitty Baddie Pass: All rewards and Premium price
Baddies is a popular Roblox experience where you get to dress up and destroy your enemies with various weapons and styles. The developer has added the new Kitty Baddie Pass to the game, allowing players to obtain a variety of free rewards. You can also spend some Robux to obtain the Premium Pass and unlock the higher-end items offered by it.
This article provides the complete list of items you can obtain from the Baddie Pass this season and how much it will cost to get the Premium version.
Everything you can get from the Baddies Kitty Baddie Pass
The Kitty Baddie Pass has 35 tiers. However, it is worth noting that not every tier offers you a reward, as some of them are empty. If you wish to obtain the Premium Baddie Pass in the game, you must spend 799 Robux. This will give you access to both the tiers and rewards. Below, we have the complete list of items you can get from the free and the Premium Baddie Pass.
Tier
Free Pass
Premium Pass
1
+25 Season Pass Tokens
Nyx Drift Hoverboard
2
+25 Season Pass Tokens
+50 Season Pass Tokens
3
+30 Season Pass Tokens
+55 Season Pass Tokens
4
Dumpster Whiskers Bag
Bubble Paw Cup
5
+30 Season Pass Tokens
Nothing
6
+35 Season Pass Tokens
+60 Season Pass Tokens
7
+35 Season Pass Tokens
+60 Season Pass Tokens
8
Neon Whiskers Taser
Stellar Sips Cup
9
+35 Season Pass Tokens
+60 Season Pass Tokens
10
Nothing
+65 Season Pass Tokens
11
+40 Season Pass Tokens
+65 Season Pass Tokens
12
+40 Season Pass Tokens
+65 Season Pass Tokens
13
Cafe Whiff Can
+70 Season Pass Tokens
14
+40 Season Pass Tokens
Nothing
15
+40 Season Pass Tokens
Nothing
16
+45 Season Pass Tokens
+70 Season Pass Tokens
17
Nothing
+70 Season Pass Tokens
18
+45 Season Pass Tokens
+75 Season Pass Tokens
19
+45 Season Pass Tokens
Infrenal Paw Bat
20
+50 Season Pass Tokens
+75 Season Pass Tokens
21
+50 Season Pass Tokens
+75 Season Pass Tokens
22
Prism Paws Hoverboard
Shatterclaw Knuckles
23
+50 Season Pass Tokens
+90 Season Pass Tokens
24
+55 Season Pass Tokens
+90 Season Pass Tokens
25
+55 Season Pass Tokens
+90 Season Pass Tokens
26
Nothing
+95 Season Pass Tokens
27
+55 Season Pass Tokens
+95 Season Pass Tokens
28
+60 Season Pass Tokens
+95 Season Pass Tokens
29
+60 Season Pass Tokens
+100 Season Pass Tokens
30
Nothing
+100 Season Pass Tokens
31
+60 Season Pass Tokens
+100 Season Pass Tokens
32
+65 Season Pass Tokens
+105 Season Pass Tokens
33
+65 Season Pass Tokens
+105 Season Pass Tokens
34
+70 Season Pass Tokens
+110 Season Pass Tokens
35
Royal Cat Mace
Moonbite Purse
The final reward for both the free and the Premium Pass is worth the effort that you must put in to unlock them. As you can see, the Premium Pass users will have an easier time unlocking most of them things since they get more Season Pass Tokens.
Unlocking new tiers in the Baddie Pass can be quite confusing, especially if you're new to the game and have yet to complete your first season pass. The best way to obtain more XP is by completing both daily and regular quests. You can access these by clicking on the Quests icon on the top-left side of the season pass screen.
Apart from this, you can also spend Robux to skip tiers. It is worth noting that most of the quests are quite easy and can be completed while playing the game normally. For example, you might be asked to pull the hair of other players a couple of times or spend money on different items.
How many tiers are in the Baddies Kitty Baddie Pass?
The Baddie Pass has 35 tiers.
How much does the Premium Baddies Kitty Baddie Pass cost?
The Premium Baddie Pass costs 799 Robux.
What are the final Baddies Kitty Baddie Pass rewards?
The final rewards for the free and the Premium Pass are Royal Cat Mace and Moonbite Purse, respectively.
Swastik Sharma
After completing his Bachelor's degree in Computer Application, Swastik decided to pursue his passion and entered the world of gaming journalism two years ago. Before joining Sportskeeda as a GTA writer, he was associated with Digi Statement and Nerdy Cyborgs.
Swastik does meticulous research when crafting articles. He consults a variety of social media platforms, like X and Reddit, and looks up a ton of references to deliver authentic information to readers. He can also be found scouring gaming forums to ensure that the voice of the community is heard in his work. This has led to his articles garnering over a million reads already.
The Halo franchise was Swastik's gateway into the world of video games, and he continues to keep tabs on it. Currently, he prefers playing single-player campaigns on his PC. If given a chance to physically drop into any game of his choice and experience it first-hand, Swastik would opt for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt due to its epic adventures and incredible characters.
When not writing, Swastik loves to read books, ride his motorcycle, and watch anime.