Baddies Kitty Baddie Pass: All rewards and Premium price

Baddies is a popular Roblox experience where you get to dress up and destroy your enemies with various weapons and styles. The developer has added the new Kitty Baddie Pass to the game, allowing players to obtain a variety of free rewards. You can also spend some Robux to obtain the Premium Pass and unlock the higher-end items offered by it.

This article provides the complete list of items you can obtain from the Baddie Pass this season and how much it will cost to get the Premium version.

Everything you can get from the Baddies Kitty Baddie Pass

You must complete 35 tiers to get all the rewards (Image via Roblox)

The Kitty Baddie Pass has 35 tiers. However, it is worth noting that not every tier offers you a reward, as some of them are empty. If you wish to obtain the Premium Baddie Pass in the game, you must spend 799 Robux. This will give you access to both the tiers and rewards. Below, we have the complete list of items you can get from the free and the Premium Baddie Pass.

Tier Free Pass Premium Pass 1 +25 Season Pass Tokens Nyx Drift Hoverboard 2 +25 Season Pass Tokens +50 Season Pass Tokens 3 +30 Season Pass Tokens +55 Season Pass Tokens 4 Dumpster Whiskers Bag Bubble Paw Cup 5 +30 Season Pass Tokens Nothing 6 +35 Season Pass Tokens +60 Season Pass Tokens 7 +35 Season Pass Tokens +60 Season Pass Tokens 8 Neon Whiskers Taser Stellar Sips Cup 9 +35 Season Pass Tokens +60 Season Pass Tokens 10 Nothing +65 Season Pass Tokens 11 +40 Season Pass Tokens +65 Season Pass Tokens 12 +40 Season Pass Tokens +65 Season Pass Tokens 13 Cafe Whiff Can +70 Season Pass Tokens 14 +40 Season Pass Tokens Nothing 15 +40 Season Pass Tokens Nothing 16 +45 Season Pass Tokens +70 Season Pass Tokens 17 Nothing +70 Season Pass Tokens 18 +45 Season Pass Tokens +75 Season Pass Tokens 19 +45 Season Pass Tokens Infrenal Paw Bat 20 +50 Season Pass Tokens +75 Season Pass Tokens 21 +50 Season Pass Tokens +75 Season Pass Tokens 22 Prism Paws Hoverboard Shatterclaw Knuckles 23 +50 Season Pass Tokens +90 Season Pass Tokens 24 +55 Season Pass Tokens +90 Season Pass Tokens 25 +55 Season Pass Tokens +90 Season Pass Tokens 26 Nothing +95 Season Pass Tokens 27 +55 Season Pass Tokens +95 Season Pass Tokens 28 +60 Season Pass Tokens +95 Season Pass Tokens 29 +60 Season Pass Tokens +100 Season Pass Tokens 30 Nothing +100 Season Pass Tokens 31 +60 Season Pass Tokens +100 Season Pass Tokens 32 +65 Season Pass Tokens +105 Season Pass Tokens 33 +65 Season Pass Tokens +105 Season Pass Tokens 34 +70 Season Pass Tokens +110 Season Pass Tokens 35 Royal Cat Mace Moonbite Purse

The final reward for both the free and the Premium Pass is worth the effort that you must put in to unlock them. As you can see, the Premium Pass users will have an easier time unlocking most of them things since they get more Season Pass Tokens.

How to unlock new tiers in the Kitty Baddie Pass

You gain XP by completing quests (Image via Roblox)

Unlocking new tiers in the Baddie Pass can be quite confusing, especially if you're new to the game and have yet to complete your first season pass. The best way to obtain more XP is by completing both daily and regular quests. You can access these by clicking on the Quests icon on the top-left side of the season pass screen.

You can complete most of the quests through normal gameplay (Image via Roblox)

Apart from this, you can also spend Robux to skip tiers. It is worth noting that most of the quests are quite easy and can be completed while playing the game normally. For example, you might be asked to pull the hair of other players a couple of times or spend money on different items.

FAQs about Baddies

How many tiers are in the Baddies Kitty Baddie Pass?

The Baddie Pass has 35 tiers.

How much does the Premium Baddies Kitty Baddie Pass cost?

The Premium Baddie Pass costs 799 Robux.

What are the final Baddies Kitty Baddie Pass rewards?

The final rewards for the free and the Premium Pass are Royal Cat Mace and Moonbite Purse, respectively.

