How to obtain Lobster Roll in Fisch

Fisch's latest update added a brand-new island called Lobster Shores. Not only does it feature the Lobsters, but also a couple of new NPCs you can talk to and a variety of rewards you can obtain. One of the more interesting parts of the update is the Lobster King Pool, which allows you to reap bigger rewards.

Ad

However, you need a Lobster Roll to reach this area. This item can be quite challenging to obtain if you don't know what to do. Hence, this article offers a brief guide on everything you must know to obtain Lobster Rolls in the game.

How to get the Lobster Roll in Fisch

Travel to Lobster Shores to find the NPC who gives the item (Image via Roblox)

If you wish to get your hands on a Lobster Roll, you must first head over to the Lobster Shores Island in the First Sea. The island is near Northern Expedition and can be easily identified due to the lush green trees and the lighthouse. You can also follow the (-564.7, 131, 2936) coordinates if you have a GPS.

Ad

Trending

Talk to Chef Larry to get the quest (Image via Roblox)

Once you land here, look for the red colored house near the boardwalk and talk to Chef Larry NPC. You will also find the boat NPC near his hut, who lets you obtain the boats necessary to fish for lobsters. Simply talk to Chef Larry, and he will give you the Big Chef quest where you must catch lobsters and deliver them to him.

Ad

The requirements are different for each player (Image via Roblox)

Note that while Chef Larry gives you the Lobster Roll as a reward, it is a randomized one. Simply put, it is not fixed what weight or mutation of the lobster Larry wants. Hence, you might get the reward on the second try or must keep trying for another ten times.

Ad

Also check: Fisch Lobster Fishing update patch notes

How to use the Lobster Roll in the game

Talk to this NPC to spawn a boat on Lobster Shores (Image via Roblox)

Once you obtain a Lobster Roll, you can use it to summon the Lobster King Pool. To do so, you must travel to the Cursed Shores and talk to the Lobster Cultist. The NPC will give you the Cursed Cage that you can use to summon the pool. You can also offer the Lobster Roll at the Lobster Altar to spawn the Lobster King Pool.

Ad

Note that if you're having difficulty finding the right lobster, then you can restart the quest by choosing the "I Give Up" option when talking to Chef Larry. This will give you a fresh set of requirements for the lobster that you must deliver.

Also check: The complete Fisch LEGO Event guide

FAQs about Fisch

Which NPC gives Lobster Roll in Fisch?

You can get the Lobster Roll from Chef Larry.

Ad

Where is Chef Larry in Fisch?

Chef Larry is on the Lobster Shores island.

What is the use of Lobster Roll in Fisch?

You can use a Lobster Roll to summon the King Lobster Pool.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swastik Sharma After completing his Bachelor's degree in Computer Application, Swastik decided to pursue his passion and entered the world of gaming journalism two years ago. Before joining Sportskeeda as a GTA writer, he was associated with Digi Statement and Nerdy Cyborgs.



Swastik does meticulous research when crafting articles. He consults a variety of social media platforms, like X and Reddit, and looks up a ton of references to deliver authentic information to readers. He can also be found scouring gaming forums to ensure that the voice of the community is heard in his work. This has led to his articles garnering over a million reads already.



The Halo franchise was Swastik's gateway into the world of video games, and he continues to keep tabs on it. Currently, he prefers playing single-player campaigns on his PC. If given a chance to physically drop into any game of his choice and experience it first-hand, Swastik would opt for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt due to its epic adventures and incredible characters.



When not writing, Swastik loves to read books, ride his motorcycle, and watch anime. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024