Fisch Lobster Fishing update patch notes

Fisch has rolled out a brand-new update, featuring a new island where you can catch lobsters. The update has also added several new locations to the Second Sea, giving players more places to explore and a variety of new marine species to catch. However, it can be hard to keep track of everything new in the game.
This article provides the complete patch notes of the latest Lobster Fishing update, so that you can check out all the details yourself.
The complete changelog of the Fisch Lobster Fishing update
The new update features a variety of things like new locations, NPCs, rewards, and more. Below is the complete changelog with all the details.
The Lobster Fishing Update
- New waters, new rules. Lobster fishing & Schools of fish have surfaced.
- New Lobster Shores location in the First Sea.
- Climb aboard utility boats and try your hand at a whole new way to fish.
- Lobster Fishing (New Mini-Game)
- Net Fishing
- New Lobster King boss fight
The new fishing game
- Drop cages, catch lobsters, and a brand-new fishing minigame is now live!
- Available exclusively at the new Lobster Fishing Island in Sea 1.
- More available in Sea 2!
- Utility Boats
New Second Sea locations
- Netter's Heaven
- Oscar's Locker
- Carrot Garden
New Weather has arrived, check the forecast!
- Tornadoes
- Rainbows
- Starfall
New Boats
- Small Utility Boat
- Medium Utility Boat
- Large Utility Boat
- Huge Utility Boat
- Lobster Boat
- Puffernaut
New fishing rods
- Fang of the Eclipse
- Astralhook Rod
- Great Rod of Oscar
- Carrot Rod
New mutations
- Umbra
- Astral
- Stardust
- Oscar
- Carrot
New Bobbers
- Crab Bobber
- Lobster Head
- Blue Claw
New skins
- Glitchseeker (Depthseeker Rod)
- Doodle King (King's Rod)
- Banana of the Depths (Rod Of The Depths)
New NPCs
- Utility Shipwright
- Bubba
- Chef Larry
- Dead Man Joe
- Carrot Bany
UI and other changes
- Overhauled Backpack UI
- Major backend upgrades for faster loading times and reduced lag across the board.
- Performance Improvements
- Bestiary Fixes
How to reach Lobster Island in Fisch
The newly added island, called the Lobster Shores, is located near the Northern Expedition Island. You can follow the coordinates (-564.7, 131, 2936) to reach the right location as well. Once there, you can freely explore the place and talk to the various NPCs.
You will find the Utility Boat NPC on the right side of the island near Chef Larry's hut. This NPC spawns the boats required to catch lobsters. Once you catch a lobster, bring it back to Chef Larry, and he will give you an appropriate reward for it. This is a good way to make money in the game.
