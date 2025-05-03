  • home icon
  • Roblox
  Fisch Lobster Fishing update patch notes

Fisch Lobster Fishing update patch notes

By Swastik Sharma
Modified May 03, 2025 19:50 GMT
Fisch
The new update adds a brand-new island to Fisch (Image via Roblox)

Fisch has rolled out a brand-new update, featuring a new island where you can catch lobsters. The update has also added several new locations to the Second Sea, giving players more places to explore and a variety of new marine species to catch. However, it can be hard to keep track of everything new in the game.

This article provides the complete patch notes of the latest Lobster Fishing update, so that you can check out all the details yourself.

The complete changelog of the Fisch Lobster Fishing update

You can now catch lobsters in the game (Image via Roblox)
You can now catch lobsters in the game (Image via Roblox)

The new update features a variety of things like new locations, NPCs, rewards, and more. Below is the complete changelog with all the details.

The Lobster Fishing Update

  • New waters, new rules. Lobster fishing & Schools of fish have surfaced.
  • New Lobster Shores location in the First Sea.
  • Climb aboard utility boats and try your hand at a whole new way to fish.
  • Lobster Fishing (New Mini-Game)
  • Net Fishing
  • New Lobster King boss fight

The new fishing game

  • Drop cages, catch lobsters, and a brand-new fishing minigame is now live!
  • Available exclusively at the new Lobster Fishing Island in Sea 1.
  • More available in Sea 2!
  • Utility Boats
New Second Sea locations

  • Netter's Heaven
  • Oscar's Locker
  • Carrot Garden

New Weather has arrived, check the forecast!

  • Tornadoes
  • Rainbows
  • Starfall

New Boats

  • Small Utility Boat
  • Medium Utility Boat
  • Large Utility Boat
  • Huge Utility Boat
  • Lobster Boat
  • Puffernaut

New fishing rods

  • Fang of the Eclipse
  • Astralhook Rod
  • Great Rod of Oscar
  • Carrot Rod

New mutations

  • Umbra
  • Astral
  • Stardust
  • Oscar
  • Carrot

New Bobbers

  • Crab Bobber
  • Lobster Head
  • Blue Claw

New skins

  • Glitchseeker (Depthseeker Rod)
  • Doodle King (King's Rod)
  • Banana of the Depths (Rod Of The Depths)

New NPCs

  • Utility Shipwright
  • Bubba
  • Chef Larry
  • Dead Man Joe
  • Carrot Bany
UI and other changes

  • Overhauled Backpack UI
  • Major backend upgrades for faster loading times and reduced lag across the board.
  • Performance Improvements
  • Bestiary Fixes

Also check: All active Fisch codes

How to reach Lobster Island in Fisch

You can find this NPC on the island (Image via Roblox)
You can find this NPC on the island (Image via Roblox)

The newly added island, called the Lobster Shores, is located near the Northern Expedition Island. You can follow the coordinates (-564.7, 131, 2936) to reach the right location as well. Once there, you can freely explore the place and talk to the various NPCs.

You will find the Utility Boat NPC on the right side of the island near Chef Larry's hut. This NPC spawns the boats required to catch lobsters. Once you catch a lobster, bring it back to Chef Larry, and he will give you an appropriate reward for it. This is a good way to make money in the game.

Also check: The complete Fisch LEGO event guide

Swastik Sharma

Swastik Sharma

Twitter icon

After completing his Bachelor's degree in Computer Application, Swastik decided to pursue his passion and entered the world of gaming journalism two years ago. Before joining Sportskeeda as a GTA writer, he was associated with Digi Statement and Nerdy Cyborgs.

Swastik does meticulous research when crafting articles. He consults a variety of social media platforms, like X and Reddit, and looks up a ton of references to deliver authentic information to readers. He can also be found scouring gaming forums to ensure that the voice of the community is heard in his work. This has led to his articles garnering over a million reads already.

The Halo franchise was Swastik's gateway into the world of video games, and he continues to keep tabs on it. Currently, he prefers playing single-player campaigns on his PC. If given a chance to physically drop into any game of his choice and experience it first-hand, Swastik would opt for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt due to its epic adventures and incredible characters.

When not writing, Swastik loves to read books, ride his motorcycle, and watch anime.

