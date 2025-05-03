Fisch Lobster Fishing update patch notes

Fisch has rolled out a brand-new update, featuring a new island where you can catch lobsters. The update has also added several new locations to the Second Sea, giving players more places to explore and a variety of new marine species to catch. However, it can be hard to keep track of everything new in the game.

Ad

This article provides the complete patch notes of the latest Lobster Fishing update, so that you can check out all the details yourself.

The complete changelog of the Fisch Lobster Fishing update

You can now catch lobsters in the game (Image via Roblox)

The new update features a variety of things like new locations, NPCs, rewards, and more. Below is the complete changelog with all the details.

Ad

Trending

The Lobster Fishing Update

New waters, new rules. Lobster fishing & Schools of fish have surfaced.

New Lobster Shores location in the First Sea.

Climb aboard utility boats and try your hand at a whole new way to fish.

Lobster Fishing (New Mini-Game)

Net Fishing

New Lobster King boss fight

The new fishing game

Drop cages, catch lobsters, and a brand-new fishing minigame is now live!

Available exclusively at the new Lobster Fishing Island in Sea 1.

More available in Sea 2!

Utility Boats

Ad

New Second Sea locations

Netter's Heaven

Oscar's Locker

Carrot Garden

New Weather has arrived, check the forecast!

Tornadoes

Rainbows

Starfall

New Boats

Small Utility Boat

Medium Utility Boat

Large Utility Boat

Huge Utility Boat

Lobster Boat

Puffernaut

New fishing rods

Fang of the Eclipse

Astralhook Rod

Great Rod of Oscar

Carrot Rod

New mutations

Umbra

Astral

Stardust

Oscar

Carrot

New Bobbers

Crab Bobber

Lobster Head

Blue Claw

New skins

Glitchseeker (Depthseeker Rod)

Doodle King (King's Rod)

Banana of the Depths (Rod Of The Depths)

New NPCs

Utility Shipwright

Bubba

Chef Larry

Dead Man Joe

Carrot Bany

Ad

UI and other changes

Overhauled Backpack UI

Major backend upgrades for faster loading times and reduced lag across the board.

Performance Improvements

Bestiary Fixes

Also check: All active Fisch codes

How to reach Lobster Island in Fisch

You can find this NPC on the island (Image via Roblox)

The newly added island, called the Lobster Shores, is located near the Northern Expedition Island. You can follow the coordinates (-564.7, 131, 2936) to reach the right location as well. Once there, you can freely explore the place and talk to the various NPCs.

Ad

You will find the Utility Boat NPC on the right side of the island near Chef Larry's hut. This NPC spawns the boats required to catch lobsters. Once you catch a lobster, bring it back to Chef Larry, and he will give you an appropriate reward for it. This is a good way to make money in the game.

Also check: The complete Fisch LEGO event guide

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swastik Sharma After completing his Bachelor's degree in Computer Application, Swastik decided to pursue his passion and entered the world of gaming journalism two years ago. Before joining Sportskeeda as a GTA writer, he was associated with Digi Statement and Nerdy Cyborgs.



Swastik does meticulous research when crafting articles. He consults a variety of social media platforms, like X and Reddit, and looks up a ton of references to deliver authentic information to readers. He can also be found scouring gaming forums to ensure that the voice of the community is heard in his work. This has led to his articles garnering over a million reads already.



The Halo franchise was Swastik's gateway into the world of video games, and he continues to keep tabs on it. Currently, he prefers playing single-player campaigns on his PC. If given a chance to physically drop into any game of his choice and experience it first-hand, Swastik would opt for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt due to its epic adventures and incredible characters.



When not writing, Swastik loves to read books, ride his motorcycle, and watch anime. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024