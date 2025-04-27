Fisch LEGO event guide: LEGO Pool location, fish, and more

Fisch's latest update brings the brand new LEGO event. In a massive collaboration with the immensely popular toy brand, the developers have added a fun quest that will take players across the map in a hunt for new fish species. The rewards for completing the quest are also quite lucrative, further hyping up the event.

Ad

This article offers a quick guide on how to start the LEGO event, everything you need to do, and how to obtain all the fish necessary for the mission.

A comprehensive guide to the Fisch LEGO event

Talk to this NPC to start the quest (Image via Roblox)

To begin the LEGO event, head over to Moosewood Island and look for Brickford Masteron. This NPC can be found near the Cthulhu Statue on his LEGO boat (413, 132, 368). Simply jump on the boat and talk to him to begin the quest. You must catch all 16 LEGO fish that have gone missing and return them to him.

Ad

Trending

You need this rod to catch the LEGO fish (Image via Roblox)

Brickford Masteron will give you the Brick Built Rod to help you with the task, since these special LEGO fishes can only be caught with this fishing rod. Now, you must wait for this server-wide event to trigger and then head over to the recommended location. Note that the LEGO Pool spawns on random locations each time, hence you must stay vigilant.

Ad

The pool spawns frequently (Image via Roblox)

Fortunately, the pool spawns every 15 to 20 minutes, allowing you to complete the bestiary relatively quickly, especially if you are skilled with the fishing minigame. All you need to do is wait for the "The LEGO Pool has appeared somewhere around [landmark]" notification to appear and then head towards the location.

Ad

Also check: All Easter Egg locations in Fisch

How to catch all the fish in the LEGO event

Most of the LEGO fish spawn in the pool (Image via Roblox)

As stated, there are a total of 16 LEGO fish you must collect. However, only 15 spawn in the LEGO Pool. We will discuss the method to catch the last one, called Studolodon, further in the article. For now, let's discuss which species you must catch from the pool.

Ad

Fish Rarity Bait Time Season Weather Cardinal Studfish Limited Stud Bait N/A N/A N/A Azure Studfish Limited Stud Bait N/A N/A N/A Clown Brickfish Limited Stud Bait N/A N/A N/A Brickhorse Limited Stud Bait N/A N/A N/A Glow Brick Limited Stud Bait N/A N/A N/A Crab Stud Limited Stud Bait N/A N/A N/A Goldbrick Limited Stud Bait N/A N/A N/A Jellystud Limited Stud Bait N/A N/A N/A Stud Turtle Limited Stud Bait N/A N/A N/A Stud Koi Limited Stud Bait N/A N/A N/A Stud Shark Limited Stud Bait N/A N/A N/A Studling Crab Limited Stud Bait N/A N/A N/A Tentabrick Limited Stud Bait N/A N/A N/A Studphin Limited Stud Bait N/A N/A N/A Yellow Studfish Limited Stud Bait N/A N/A N/A

Ad

Note that some of these fish put a negative progress speed debuff once you start reeling them in.

How to catch the Studolodon

While all the other LEGO creatures can be caught inside the LEGO Pool, you must wait for the Studolodon Hunt to trigger to look for this fish. The Studolodon Hunt is similar to the Megalodon and Shark Hunt events that trigger on the server before sending a server-wide notification.

Ad

Once you receive the notification, head to the specified location and start hunting for the Studolodon. Note that the fish puts a "- 85 % progression speed" debuff, making it a challenge to reel it in.

Also check: How to get Brother's Rod in Fisch

How to get the Stud Bait and all the LEGO event rewards

You will get the Arctic Boat as a reward (Image via Roblox)

To successfully catch all the LEGO fish, you will need the Stud Bait. Brickford Masteron gifts you this item alongside the Brick Built Rod. However, you only get 60 Stud Baits, so use them carefully. We highly recommend catching as many fish as possible without the bait and only using it for the more elusive ones.

Ad

Once you have all 16 LEGO fish, head back to the Brickford Masteron NPC and talk to him. In return, he will give you the following items as rewards:

Master Fischer Title

30 Stud Baits

Arctic Explorer Boat

The Arctic Explorer Boat is the main attraction of the event since it is a replica of the real-life Arctic Explorer LEGO 60368 Boat sold in stores. Here are its stats:

Speed - 100 S/ps

100 S/ps Steering - 33 °

33 Acceleration - 0.25 S/ps

Ad

Also check: All active Fisch codes

FAQs about Fisch

Where is the LEGO event NPC in Fisch?

The NPC can be found on his LEGO boat on Moosewood Island near Cthulhu's statue.

Where does Studolodon spawn in Fisch?

Studolodon only appears during the Studolodon Hunt event.

Which boat do you get as a reward for the Fisch LEGO event?

You get the Arctic Explorer Boat as a reward for completing the event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swastik Sharma After completing his Bachelor's degree in Computer Application, Swastik decided to pursue his passion and entered the world of gaming journalism two years ago. Before joining Sportskeeda as a GTA writer, he was associated with Digi Statement and Nerdy Cyborgs.



Swastik does meticulous research when crafting articles. He consults a variety of social media platforms, like X and Reddit, and looks up a ton of references to deliver authentic information to readers. He can also be found scouring gaming forums to ensure that the voice of the community is heard in his work. This has led to his articles garnering over a million reads already.



The Halo franchise was Swastik's gateway into the world of video games, and he continues to keep tabs on it. Currently, he prefers playing single-player campaigns on his PC. If given a chance to physically drop into any game of his choice and experience it first-hand, Swastik would opt for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt due to its epic adventures and incredible characters.



When not writing, Swastik loves to read books, ride his motorcycle, and watch anime. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024