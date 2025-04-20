How to get Brother's Rod in Fisch

Fisch features a wide range of fishing rods that offer varying stats. Some of them are quite easy to obtain, while others make you go through certain hoops before you unlock them. The Brother's Rod is one such fishing rod that you cannot directly purchase from a merchant. You must complete a specific mission to obtain it.

This article offers a quick guide on how to unlock the Brother's Rod in the game and outlines each step you must take.

A quick guide to unlocking the Brother's Rod in Fisch

You must head over to the Isle of New Beginnings to start the quest (Image via Roblox || Fisch Wiki)

As stated, you cannot directly purchase the Brother's Rod. It can only be obtained once you complete Luka's Quest. To make things more challenging, this NPC resides on an island in the Second Sea that is only accessible to those who are at least level 100.

Once you meet this requirement and unlock the second sea, head over to the Isle of New Beginnings and find Luka near the shore, right behind the shipwright. Interact with the NPC, and he will ask you to find his lost brother Kael. You must head out into the open waters and start exploring another island to complete this task.

Kael can be found on the Cursed Shores island. Specifically, he stands near the shore beside the huge spire jutting out into the ocean. Once you find him, simply talk to him and he will tell you that he is starving. Now, you must catch three fish and give them to him to complete this step. Once the NPC is fed, he will ask you to find a pendant on an island.

The pendant is on Azure Lagoon (Image via Roblox || YouTube @Radex Tips)

To find this pendant, you must travel to Azure Lagoon alongside Kael and start looking for the item. The pendant is at the very corner of the land on the left side of the lighthouse. You will find it beside the blue flowers. Collect the pendant and then take Kael back to Luka. This will automatically unlock the Brother's Rod for you.

Stats of the Brother's Rod

The Brother's Rod offers decent stats (Image via Roblox || Fisch Wiki)

The Brother's Rod might not seem very appealing to higher-level players since it offers decent stats but nothing too great. Interestingly, this makes the rod perfect for those who still lack the funds to go for better fishing rods. Below, we have the complete stats of the Brother's Rod.

Lure Speed - 50%

50% Luck - 60%

60% Control - 0.1

0.1 Resilience - 10%

10% Max Weight - 3000 Kg

Apart from this, the rod also offers a passive ability that gives you a 10% chance of duplicating a caught fish and also gives it a mutation. This further increases the usability of this fishing rod.

Thanks to the ongoing Easter Egg Hunt event in the game, you will come across these NPCs during your exploration, which will save you time and extra effort.

FAQs about Fisch

Which NPC gives the Brother's Rod in Fisch?

You can obtain this rod from the NPC, Luka, who can be found on the Isle of New Beginning.

How much Luck does Brother's Rod offer in Fisch?

The rod gives 60% Luck.

What is the maximum weight that Brother's Rod can pull in Fisch?

The rod has a maximum weight capacity of 3000 Kg.

