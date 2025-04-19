Fisch's latest update featured the Easter Egg Hunt event, where players must collect a bunch of eggs to get rewards. The eggs are scattered across the island and are challenging to locate and collect. However, the rewards for completing the event are amazing. The final reward on the list is the limited Crown UGC that one can collect.

This article gives you a quick guide on unlocking and obtaining this limited reward in the game.

How to get the Fisch Crown UGC in Fisch

The Crown is the final reward in the Easter Egg hunt event (Image via Roblox)

Collecting the Crown UGC is directly connected to the Easter Egg Hunt event; hence, you must focus on completing it. You can check your progress by either talking to the Easter Bunny NPC on Moosewood Island or clicking the egg icon on the right side of the screen. You must collect 23 eggs to unlock the limited UGC.

On top of that, the game features only 5000 Crown UGC, so hurry before they run out. Also, note that the eggs are scattered across the islands and spawn in both the first and second seas, so must unlock the second sea to complete the Easter Egg Hunt quest.

The eggs are scattered across the islands (Image via Roblox)

After you explore all the islands and collect 23 eggs, you will unlock the Crown UGC. You can click the egg icon to open your progress window and click on the UGC. As stated, since there is only a limited stock of the item, you will miss it if you don't hurry.

How to enter the Second Sea in the game

You must go through this portal to reach the second sea (Image via Roblox)

Entering the second sea might be the biggest challenge for new players. This is because the requirement to challenge the boss and gain access to this area is to reach level 100. Before the Easter Egg Hunt event update, this requirement was level 250, which made things much harder.

Once you meet this requirement, go to Terrapin Island and head towards its back. You will encounter the Sea Traveler NPC here. Talk to him and walk into the portal beside him to find yourself in front of a narrow passage. If you're at least level 100, you will successfully cross this path; otherwise, you will burn to death.

You will die if you try crossing this passage while being underleveled (Image via Roblox)

Next, you will face the Cthulhu boss fight. Fortunately, you don't have to face him alone and can join players to defeat him. Once this is done, the path to the second sea will be permanently opened.

FAQs about Fisch

How many Crown UGCs are available in Fisch?

There are only 5000 Crown UGC in total.

When do you get the Crown UGC in Fisch?

You can obtain this reward by collecting all 23 eggs in the Easter Egg Hunt event. You must also do this before all 5000 UGCs are claimed.

Are there eggs in the second sea in Fisch?

Yes, there are various Easter Egg Hunt eggs in the second sea.

