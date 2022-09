Banana Eats codes in Roblox: Free Banana Skins (September 2022)

The puzzle, horror game Banana Eats was developed by RyCitrus for Roblox. In it, players must survive by all means necessary while evading a Banana that wants to eat everyone. To finish a round quickly, gamers can solve puzzles scattered around the map. The Banana, on the other hand, might extend a game round by consuming players.

Players will want in-game Cash and Coins to get away from the Banana. With the help of Coins, they can access the game's traps and perks, which will allow them to avoid the fruit monster for longer. The currencies can be acquired through free codes provided by the title's developers. Unfortunately, the only one that is currently active doesn't do that.

All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Banana Eats

Active codes in Roblox Banana Eats

Below is the only active code in the Roblox game Banana Eats:

HAPPYBIRTHDAY - This code can be redeemed in the game for LEGENDARY and FREE Banana Skins to celebrate the two-year anniversary of the title

Expired codes in Roblox Banana Eats

These expired codes do not work in the Roblox game Banana Eats anymore:

100MILLION - This code can be redeemed for a free Beacon

100MILLION - This code can be redeemed for Beacon

15KFOLLOWERS - This code can be redeemed for a Blue Moldy Banana

15KFOLLOWERS - This code can be redeemed for Blue Moldy Banana

200MILLION - This code can be redeemed for a Banana Skin

200MILLION - This code can be redeemed for Banana Skin

300MILLION - This code can be redeemed for a Banana skin

400MILLION - This code can be redeemed for a Sinister Gold Banana.

BANANAISHERE - This code can be redeemed for a free Party Peely Skin

BANANAISHERE - This code can be redeemed for a Party Peely Skin

BANANALOVES - This code can be redeemed for a Chocolate Skin

BANANALOVES - This code can be redeemed for a Chocolate Skin

BANANALOVES - This code can be redeemed for a Chocolate Skin

BANANASPLIT150 - This code can be redeemed for a free Peel Beacon

BIGUPDATES2021 - This code can be redeemed for a free Snow Peel Skin

BIGUPDATES2021 - This code can be redeemed for a Snow Peel Skin

BOONANAEATS - This code can be redeemed for a Peel-O-Lantern trap!

BOONANAEATS - This code can be redeemed for a Peel-O-Lantern trap!

BUGOFF - This code can be redeemed for Coins

BUGOFF - This code can be redeemed for free Coins

CHOCOLATE - This code can be redeemed for a White Chocolate Skin

CHOCOLATE - This code can be redeemed for a White Chocolate Skin

DIPPINGINTOINSANITY - This code can be redeemed for a Dipped Banana Beacon

DIPPINGINTOINSANITY - This code can be redeemed for a free Dipped Banana Beacon

FANCYPANCAKE - This code can be redeemed for a Waffle Beacon

FANCYPANCAKE - This code can be redeemed for a Waffle Beacon

FREEBEANS - This code can be redeemed for a free Banana Skin

FREEBEANS - This code can be redeemed for a free Banana Skin

FREEBEANS - This code can be redeemed for a free Banana Skin

FREECOINS - This code can be redeemed for 100 Coins

FREECOINS - This code can be redeemed for 100 Coins

FREELOOT - This code can be redeemed for 200 Coins

FREELOOT - This code can be redeemed for 200 Coins

GARGOLES12K9 -Redeem this code to get rewards in Banana Skin

GLITTEREVERYWHERE - This code can be redeemed for a Sparkle Teal Beacon

LUCKYBEACON - This code can be redeemed for a Beacon Skin

LUCKYBEACON - This code can be redeemed for a Beacon Skin

LUCKYPEEL โ€“ Redeem code for a Lucky Peel Skin

LUCKYPEEL - This code can be redeemed for a Lucky Peel Skin

LUCKYPEEL - This code can be redeemed for a Lucky Peel Skin

MORECOINS - This code can be redeemed for Coins

MORECOINS - This code can be redeemed for free Coins

NEWMAP - This code can be redeemed for 100 Coins

PINK - This code can be redeemed for a Pink Chocolate Skin

QUARTERBILLION - This code can be redeemed for a Beacon Skin.

SNOWDAYS - This code can be redeemed for a free Snowman Banana Skin

SNOWDAYS - This code can be redeemed for a Snowman Banana Skin

SNOWY - This code can be redeemed for a snowflake Beacon Skin

SPARECHANGE - This code can be redeemed for 50 Coins

SPARECHANGE - This code can be redeemed for 50 Coins

SUMMER - This code can be redeemed for 250 Coins

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Banana Eats

Roblox players can follow these steps to redeem the active codes in Banana Eats:

Start the title.

Select the Codes button.

In the text box, copy and paste the code from the active list.

Click the Redeem button.

Roblox should make sure the code they entered is correct. Otherwise, the process won't work.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh