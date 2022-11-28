Banana Eats codes in Roblox: Free beacon (November 2022)

Roblox Banana Eats is a survival game. One could also see it as a hide-and-seek game because a player must survive being killed by a killer banana. To hide, players will need more traps and better equipment. This is where the free codes come in handy. Redeeming them can provide rewards that prove extremely helpful for survival.
In the latest update, the developers have introduced a fun cooked bird skin used for customization. They have also added a new inventory option to find the keepsakes quicker, and a brand new stats box is stationed to track the collection. Players can also now join the creator's Roblox group to check out the latest updates and give their feedback.
A list of active and inactive Roblox codes in Banana Eats
These are the working codes in Roblox Banana Eats
Below is the active code in the game:
- GLITTERPUMPKIN - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive the sparkle orange pumpkin beacon
Expired codes in Roblox Banana Eats
Below is a list of all the codes that do not work in the game anymore:
- 100MILLION - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a free beacon
- 15KFOLLOWERS - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a blue Moldy banana
- 200MILLION - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive banana skin
- 300MILLION - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a banana skin
- 400MILLION - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a sinister Gold skin
- bananaLOVES - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive chocolates skin
- bananaSPLIT150 - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a free peel beacon
- BOO - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a beacon
- BUGOFF - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive free coins
- CHOCOLATE - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive white chocolate skin
- FREEBEANS - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a free banana skin
- FREEcoins - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 200 coins
- FREELOOT - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 200 coins
- HAPPYBIRTHDAY - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive rotten banana skin
- HAPPYHOLIDAYS - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive banana skin
- LUCKYbeacon - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive beacon skin
- LUCKYPEEL - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive lucky peel skin
- MOREcoins - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive free coins
- NEWMAP - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 100 coins
- NEWMAP - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a free beacon
- PINK - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a free beacon
- QUARTERBILLION - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive beacon skin
- SPARECHANGE - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 50 coins
- SPAREDOUBLOONS - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 300 coins
- SUMMER - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 250 coins
- THANKFUL - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 250 coins
Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Banana Eats
Roblox gamers can follow these easy steps to redeem any code on Roblox Banana Eats:
- Start the Roblox game and wait for it to load.
- Once fully loaded, click on the codes button on the side of the screen.
- Enter the code into the text box.
- Hit the redeem button to complete the process.
Players can follow the developers' Twitter account @RyCitrus for more codes.