Banana Eats codes in Roblox: Free beacon (November 2022)

Roblox Banana Eats is a survival game. One could also see it as a hide-and-seek game because a player must survive being killed by a killer banana. To hide, players will need more traps and better equipment. This is where the free codes come in handy. Redeeming them can provide rewards that prove extremely helpful for survival.

In the latest update, the developers have introduced a fun cooked bird skin used for customization. They have also added a new inventory option to find the keepsakes quicker, and a brand new stats box is stationed to track the collection. Players can also now join the creator's Roblox group to check out the latest updates and give their feedback.

A list of active and inactive Roblox codes in Banana Eats

These are the working codes in Roblox Banana Eats

Below is the active code in the game:

GLITTERPUMPKIN - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive the sparkle orange pumpkin beacon

Expired codes in Roblox Banana Eats

Below is a list of all the codes that do not work in the game anymore:

100MILLION - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a free beacon

15KFOLLOWERS - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a blue Moldy banana

200MILLION - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive banana skin

300MILLION - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a banana skin

400MILLION - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a sinister Gold skin

bananaLOVES - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive chocolates skin

bananaSPLIT150 - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a free peel beacon

BOO - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a beacon

BUGOFF - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive free coins

CHOCOLATE - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive white chocolate skin

FREEBEANS - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a free banana skin

FREEcoins - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 200 coins

FREELOOT - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 200 coins

HAPPYBIRTHDAY - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive rotten banana skin

HAPPYHOLIDAYS - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive banana skin

LUCKYbeacon - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive beacon skin

LUCKYPEEL - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive lucky peel skin

MOREcoins - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive free coins

NEWMAP - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 100 coins

NEWMAP - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a free beacon

PINK - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a free beacon

QUARTERBILLION - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive beacon skin

SPARECHANGE - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 50 coins

SPAREDOUBLOONS - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 300 coins

SUMMER - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 250 coins

THANKFUL - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 250 coins

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Banana Eats

Roblox gamers can follow these easy steps to redeem any code on Roblox Banana Eats:

Start the Roblox game and wait for it to load.

Once fully loaded, click on the codes button on the side of the screen.

Enter the code into the text box.

Hit the redeem button to complete the process.

Players can follow the developers' Twitter account @RyCitrus for more codes.

Poll : 0 votes