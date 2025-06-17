Basketball Zero: Emperor Style and Emperor Vision Zone guide

Roblox Basketball Zero is a competitive sports game where players unleash unique skills to dominate the court, which are inspired by the Kuroko's Basketball anime. The Emperor Style and the Emperor Vision Zone are based on Seijūrō Akashi's abilities. Similar to the character, the Emperor user possesses an incredible skillset with both attacking and defending capabilities. Its true potential is seen when paired with its associated Zone.

Here's everything to know about the Emperor Style and the Emperor Vision Zone in Basketball Zero.

How to get Emperor Style and Emperor Zone Vision in Roblox Basketball Zero

Use the preference system to get better chances (Image via Roblox)

Both the Emperor Style and the Emperor Zone Vision are extremely rare in Roblox Basketball Zero. You have a one in two chance of getting them from the Miracle tier of their respective gachas, which contain the Gold Style and Gold Vision Zone.

The Normal Odds of getting a Miracle Style or Zone are 0.25%, whereas the Lucky Odds are 1%. You can further increase your chances by utilizing the preference system. Tap the names of the Emperor or the Emperor Vision, and once a green circle appears next to them, utilize Spins and Lucky Spins.

Emperor Style skillset in Basketball Zero

A still from the Emperor's Awakening cutscene (Image via Roblox)

The Emperor Style provides dribbling, passing, and shooting skills. Due to its all-rounder nature, it is one of the best Styles in Roblox Basketball Zero. Its skillset is detailed below:

Emperor's Dribble (C key) : This is a two-step dribbling ability. Your character performs a backwards dribble, causing the opponent to fall, following which you can activate the Emperor Drive's move.

: This is a two-step dribbling ability. Your character performs a backwards dribble, causing the opponent to fall, following which you can activate the Emperor Drive's move. Emperor's Drive (C key) [follow-up move] : This move lets you swiftly get past your opponents. You make quick zig-zag dashes on the court while leaving a red aura.

: This move lets you swiftly get past your opponents. You make quick zig-zag dashes on the court while leaving a red aura. Ultimate Pass (V key) : This is another two-step ability. You perform an unblockable pass to a teammate, who also gets a +30 Zone boost. The move gets replaced with Forced Shot the moment the ball is claimed by the teammate.

: This is another two-step ability. You perform an unblockable pass to a teammate, who also gets a +30 Zone boost. The move gets replaced with Forced Shot the moment the ball is claimed by the teammate. Forced Shot (V key) [follow-up move] : After the Ultimate Pass, you can use this ability to force your teammate to shoot the ball.

: After the Ultimate Pass, you can use this ability to force your teammate to shoot the ball. Emperor's Reach (V key) [off the ball]: This ability allows you to grab the ball while the opponent is about to pass or shoot. However, you must be near the opponent.

The Emperor Style has a popular Awakening in Basketball Zero. Its cutscene and provided abilities are detailed below:

'King of the Court' Awakening cutscene : The cutscene begins with the user dribbling the ball in front of two awestruck opponents, before stating, "Bow your heads, you are in the presence of a king." The user's eyes then glow red with an aura, and the scene ends with them defiantly saying, "My words are law. Try to entertain me."

: The cutscene begins with the user dribbling the ball in front of two awestruck opponents, before stating, "Bow your heads, you are in the presence of a king." The user's eyes then glow red with an aura, and the scene ends with them defiantly saying, "My words are law. Try to entertain me." Emperor's Defense (C key) : This ability creates an aura field around your character. Any shots or passing attempts made by your opponents in the circle will be automatically blocked. However, you won't take the ball but rather slap it away.

: This ability creates an aura field around your character. Any shots or passing attempts made by your opponents in the circle will be automatically blocked. However, you won't take the ball but rather slap it away. Emperor's Defense (C key) [spot-specific] : If your opponent is near the hoop and about to dunk, you can use this ability to stop them. The whole scenario is shown in a brief cutscene where your character teleports near the hoop, stops the opponent from dunking the ball, and steals the possession.

: If your opponent is near the hoop and about to dunk, you can use this ability to stop them. The whole scenario is shown in a brief cutscene where your character teleports near the hoop, stops the opponent from dunking the ball, and steals the possession. Emperor (B key): This cutscene ability features your character starting his run from the 3-point line, dribbling past every opponent in the court, and then hitting a dunk. The scene ends with your character making a pose while their eyes are alit with a red aura.

When your team is winning, the Emperor's Awakening can be strategically triggered for defensive plays with your teammates.

Emperor Vision Zone's perks in Basketball Zero

The Emperor Vision Zone (Image via YouTube/Chrollomedias)

The Emperor Vision gives incredible buffs, particularly catering to the skillset of the Emperor Style in Basketball Zero.

The user causes a 25% chance for nearby opponents to miss their shots.

The user gets an additional dribble for strategic plays.

The user becomes immune to Ankle Broken.

Also check: Basketball Zero: Fetch and Quick Styles guide

FAQs on Basketball Zero

What is the best way to get the Emperor Style?

Using Lucky Spins and the preference system is the best way to get the Miracle-rarity Style.

Does the Emperor Vision Zone prevent opponents from shooting the ball?

No, the Emperor Vision Zone does not prevent opponents from shooting. Instead, it makes them miss their shot, although the effect is chance-based.

How do I use the Forced Shot skill?

Forced Shot is a follow-up skill. After pressing the button for Ultimate Pass, use it again when the teammate catches the ball to force them to shoot.

