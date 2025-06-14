Basketball Zero: Gold Style and Gold Vision Zone guide

The latest update of Basketball Zero has introduced the formidable Gold Style, along with its associated Gold Vision Zone. Both draw comparisons with the Emperor and its affiliated Zone due to their rarity and effectiveness. While the Emperor excels in defense, the Gold Style offers a contrast, giving the user diverse dribbling and passing abilities that suit a counterattacking playstyle.

Ad

This guide provides an in-depth analysis of the Gold Style and the Gold Vision Zone in Roblox Basketball Zero.

How to get the Gold Style and Gold Vision Zone in Basketball Zero

The normal gacha odds of the Gold and Gold Vision (Image via Roblox)

Both the Gold Style and Gold Vision Zone are exceptionally rare as they belong to the Miracle rarity. Your chances of getting either from their respective gachas are 1 in 2, as the pools currently include the Emperor Vision Zone and the Emperor Style in Basketball Zero.

Ad

Trending

When using Normal Spins, your odds of getting a Style or Zone from the Miracle tier are 0.25%. Lucky Spins offer an increased odds of 1%. Thus, you may need to reroll your powers several times to get hold of the new ones.

To get the best chances of obtaining Gold and Gold Vision, click their names on the gacha menu to activate the preference system and then use Lucky Spins. These spins can be acquired by completing quests, redeeming codes, and purchasing packs with Robux.

Ad

Gold Style skillset in Basketball Zero

The Awakening cutscene of the Gold Style (Image via Roblox)

The Gold Style has a powerful yet complex skillset. Below are the details of its provided abilities in Roblox Basketball Zero.

Ad

Street Dribble (C key): This is a two-step dribbling ability. At the end of it, the Street Dribble prompt will be temporarily replaced by Elbow Pass. Such a pass is super quick, thereby giving your opponents less time to react.

This is a two-step dribbling ability. At the end of it, the Street Dribble prompt will be temporarily replaced by Elbow Pass. Such a pass is super quick, thereby giving your opponents less time to react. Needle Pass (V key): This ability triggers a fast pass to a teammate, which is unblockable by opponents. It is exceptionally useful for shifting the momentum to your side when you're trailing on goals.

This ability triggers a fast pass to a teammate, which is unblockable by opponents. It is exceptionally useful for shifting the momentum to your side when you're trailing on goals. Pressure (V key) [off-ball]: This ability gives you a momentary speed boost to help you steal the ball. It is different than the Pressure Defense ability because you cannot get Ankle Broken. Even if you fail to get hold of the ball, due to the Ankle Broken immunity, you can regroup and attempt a steal.

Ad

Like others, the Gold Style in Basketball Zero has an Awakening that drastically improves its entire skillset.

Awakening cutscene : The camera zooms into the user's face while they are dribbling in front of an opponent. The user's eyes are ablaze at the end of the scene.

: The camera zooms into the user's face while they are dribbling in front of an opponent. The user's eyes are ablaze at the end of the scene. I am Better (B key) : This is a cutscene ability that begins with you breaking the ankles of the opponents, dribbling past them, and eventually reaching the hoop to score a reverse dunk.

: This is a cutscene ability that begins with you breaking the ankles of the opponents, dribbling past them, and eventually reaching the hoop to score a reverse dunk. Chain Handles (C key): This is a dribbling combo ability that also changes your ability boxes to Drive and Fake Drive.

This is a dribbling combo ability that also changes your ability boxes to Drive and Fake Drive. Drive : This is a dribbling move where you drive past the opponent. Then, you drive forward, and if the hoop is nearby, activating the ability again prompts a contact dunk.

: This is a dribbling move where you drive past the opponent. Then, you drive forward, and if the hoop is nearby, activating the ability again prompts a contact dunk. Fake Drive: This is a dribbling ability similar to the first one. However, instead of going past your opponent, it performs a snatch back dribble to the 3-point line, causing your opponents to fall. You then get the option to pass or shoot the ball with new prompts on the screen.

Ad

The Chain Drive's intricate movesets make the Gold Style immensely useful. You can dribble-and-drive past your opponents as well as trick them, cause them to fall, and move towards the hoop without any resistance.

Gold Vision Zone's perks in Basketball Zero

The Gold Vision gives increased speed and dribbling (Image via Roblox)

The Gold Vision enhances the overall abilities provided by the Gold Style. It gives increased dribbling speed, extra dribbling, and increased pass speed. With these particular benefits, the Street Dribble and Chain Drive skills are buffed immensely.

Ad

Additionally, the Gold Vision Zone gives a special skill. If you pass to a teammate running toward the hoop, they are forced to dunk.

Also check: Basketball Zero: The Gold Update patch notes

FAQs on Basketball Zero

What is the rarity of the Gold Style and the Gold Vision Zone?

The two new additions to the game belong to the Miracle rarity.

Are the Gold Style and the Gold Vision Zone permanent?

Ad

Yes, the two are permanent entrants in the game's gacha.

Is the Elbow Pass skill blockable?

Unlike the Needle Pass, the Elbow Pass is a blockable skill.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Spandan Chatterjee Spandan Chatterjee is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Roblox coverage. He has previously written for GosuGamers India and Gameinstants.



Aside from Roblox, which he obviously enjoys, Spandan is an avid player of PUBG Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike, and Valorant and enjoys following esports tournaments. His favorite esports organization is Gen.G Esports.



In his spare time, Spandan enjoys reading, particularly biographies, detective novels, and fiction. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024