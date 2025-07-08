Basketball Zero: Lazy Worker Style guide

Developer Chrollo and their team planned to celebrate the Fourth of July by releasing the Uncle Sam Style in Basketball Zero. Although the update was delayed, they compensated by debuting the brand-new Mythic Style named Lazy Worker. Despite its name, it has an agile moveset, excels in off-the-ball scenarios, and features unique fast food-themed animations.

Ad

Here's everything to know about the Lazy Worker in Roblox Basketball Zero.

How to get Lazy Worker Style in Basketball Zero

The Normal and Lucky Odds for Lazy Worker (Image via Roblox)

Lazy Worker can be acquired from the Styles gacha in Roblox Basketball Zero. It belongs to the Mythic category, alongside Ace, Copycat, Giant, and Jackpot. The Normal Odds for getting a Mythic Style are 0.75%, whereas the Lucky Odds are at a significantly higher 5.1%.

Ad

Trending

For the best chances of acquiring Lazy Worker, utilize Lucky Style Spins and the preference system. The latter can be activated by pressing the Style's name in the gacha menu. Once it is done, you'll receive a 10% increased chance of acquiring the selected power.

Also check: Basketball Zero: Fetch and Quick Styles guide

Lazy Worker Style skillset in Basketball Zero

A still from the Lazy Worker Awakening cutscene (Image via Roblox)

The Lazy Worker is one of the best when it comes to stealing a loose ball and scoring a goal. Here is its complete moveset in Basketball Zero.

Ad

Base moves

Trap (C key) [off-ball] : The user jumps to catch a loose ball and then shoots it at the hoop while still in the air. This move can only be used if the user is close to the three-point line or beyond it. Moreover, if the ball is too high, the move is unusable.

: The user jumps to catch a loose ball and then shoots it at the hoop while still in the air. This move can only be used if the user is close to the three-point line or beyond it. Moreover, if the ball is too high, the move is unusable. Catch (V key): This move also needs to be used near the three-point line or beyond it. The user dribbles the ball between their legs and slams it on the ground. While the ball is in the air, they jump to grab it, make a 360-degree turn, and shoot it at the hoop.

Ad

Awakening moves

"Fast Food Worker" Awakening (G key) : The cutscene features the user cooking at a fast-food counter. They then state, "Welcome to Current Foods, your fries are coming right up", followed by "I hope Chrollo puts me in the next game..." After finishing the line, the user is shown with the ball in one hand, a pack of fries in the other, and a burger in their mouth.

: The cutscene features the user cooking at a fast-food counter. They then state, "Welcome to Current Foods, your fries are coming right up", followed by "I hope Chrollo puts me in the next game..." After finishing the line, the user is shown with the ball in one hand, a pack of fries in the other, and a burger in their mouth. Cook (C key) [off-ball] : While the ball is in the air, the user quickly uses their industrial-style grill to cook and eat some food. The type of food determines the buff they get. If they eat a burger, their normal shot gets a 100% success rate. If they eat fries, they get increased movement speed for some time.

: While the ball is in the air, the user quickly uses their industrial-style grill to cook and eat some food. The type of food determines the buff they get. If they eat a burger, their normal shot gets a 100% success rate. If they eat fries, they get increased movement speed for some time. I'll be in the next game (B key) [off-ball]: This is a cutscene ability that is only triggered when the user is near the hoop. It shows the user, cornered by two opponents, launching the ball in the air, grabbing it, and then shooting it with extreme force. Before the shot, the user states coolly, "Your fries are coming right up!"

Ad

As of this writing, the Lazy Worker has no personalized Zone in Basketball Zero. You can experiment with different Zones to eventually find the ones that improve upon the Style's abilities and bring more to the table.

Also check: How to get Lucky Spins in Basketball Zero

FAQs on Basketball Zero

Is it possible to block the normal shot from the Cook move?

Even though the Cook's burger variant grants a 100% success rate, the first normal shot can be blocked by the opponent.

Ad

Which is the best position for the Lazy Worker Style?

The Lazy Worker excels in mid-court because of its ability to snatch loose balls and score goals in a flash.

What is the Awakening of the Lazy Worker?

The Lazy Worker's Awakening is called Fast Food Worker.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Spandan Chatterjee Spandan Chatterjee is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Roblox coverage. He has previously written for GosuGamers India and Gameinstants.



Aside from Roblox, which he obviously enjoys, Spandan is an avid player of PUBG Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike, and Valorant and enjoys following esports tournaments. His favorite esports organization is Gen.G Esports.



In his spare time, Spandan enjoys reading, particularly biographies, detective novels, and fiction. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025