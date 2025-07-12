Basketball: Zero Uncle Sam guide

Basketball: Zero has introduced the Uncle Sam Style with the latest update as a celebration of the US Independence Day. Initially, this Style was supposed to be released on July 4, 2025, but due to issues during its development, it was released on July 11, 2025. Uncle Sam is a Limited Style featuring some of the best moves in the game, making it a force to be reckoned with.

Let’s explore what Uncle Sam is all about in Basketball: Zero.

Breaking down Uncle Sam in Basketball: Zero

Overview

The Style screen (Image via Roblox)

Uncle Sam is a Style with a heavy focus on an offensive playstyle, incentivizing the belligerent pursuit of the ball and launching it into the hoop. Since its moves are almost entirely focused on making the shot to the hoop, its abilities in other roles are somewhat limited.

You can unlock Uncle Sam through Style Spins, as is the norm for Styles in this experience. As a Limited-rarity option, the Style has a 0.25% or one in 400 chance of being unlocked through a Spin. The odds of acquiring it increase to 1% or 1 in 100 through Lucky Spins.

Style Spins can be purchased for in-game Cash, while Lucky Spins require you to spend Robux.

Abilities

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

The first ability available to Uncle Sam is known as Declaration, which acts as a doorway to two other moves. Once you activate Declaration, you may either use Eagle Drive or Star Shot. Eagle Drive has you move forward a short distance, after which an eagle picks you up and takes you to the basket to score. It can only reach the final destination from around the three-point area and is also blockable.

Star Shot has you shoot the ball using a cannon. It can be used from as far away as the half-court point, making it quite useful as a way to circumvent the opposing team’s defenses.

With the second ability, Cannon Shot, Uncle Sam spawns two soldiers, who load the ball into a cannon and fire it, passing the ball to another player. Any opponents caught in the ball’s path are automatically stunned.

Uncle Sam has an awakening that triggers a cutscene and grants him access to an ultimate. As of this writing, the ultimate is just a placeholder and is planned to be released in full once it is finished.

FAQs

How to unlock Uncle Sam in Basketball: Zero

Uncle Sam can be unlocked through Style Spins using Spins or Lucky Spins.

When was Uncle Sam added to Basketball: Zero?

Uncle Sam was added to the game on July 11, 2025.

How to access Star Shot with Uncle Sam in Basketball: Zero

Star Shot can be accessed after activating the Declaration move as Uncle Sam.

