Be a Car codes (March 2025)

Roblox Be a Car codes provide different rewards to help you ramp up your progress in the title. This Roblox experience gives you a stylish race car and numerous ramps, with the goal being to jump the furthest and etch your name in the leaderboard.

Money for upgrades and purchases can be earned after completing a jump, with the amount depending on the distance covered. Promo codes for Be a Car help you bypass the grind and get Cash and EXP with just a few clicks.

Note: Bookmark this page to access the latest Roblox Be a Car codes. We'll update the article when new ones are released.

Active Be a Car codes

Speed up your progress by utilizing codes (Image via Roblox)

Currently, there is just one working code. When the developers reveal newer ones, this list will be expanded:

List of active codes in Be a Car Code Rewards first 454.91K XP and 5.75K Money

Expired Be a Car codes

As of this writing, there are no expired codes for Roblox Be a Car.

How to redeem Roblox Be a Car codes

The Settings cogwheel is at the bottom left corner (Image via Roblox)

Roblox players can redeem active codes for Be a Car by following these steps:

Launch Be a Car on Roblox.

Click the cogwheel icon in the bottom left corner to open Settings.

A text box can be seen below the Promo Codes section. Select the box and then type or paste an active code.

Click the green Redeem button to get rewards.

Roblox Be a Car codes and their importance

Purchase ramps to increase the jump distance (Image via Roblox)

Money acquired from Roblox codes can be used to purchase ramps and to level up your vehicle. This can help increase the distance covered by your car. After obtaining a certain amount of currency, you can perform Rebirths to increase the Money multiplier.

Be a Car code troubleshooting [how to fix]

The "Invalid Code" error in Be a Car (Image via Roblox)

Although the redemption system can be quickly accessed in the game, players must not be hasty when attempting to activate codes. They will face the "Invalid code" error if they mistype a code or mistakenly add spaces in the text box. To avoid such errors, double-check the entries before hitting the Redeem button or just copy and paste valid codes in the game's redemption box.

Where to find new Be a Car codes

Join the Studio Drive Discord server and regularly check the "announcements" channel to keep yourself up-to-date about the latest codes. New freebies for Be a Car are released to celebrate updates and milestones completed by the title.

FAQs on Be a Car codes

What is the latest code for Roblox Be a Car?

The latest code for the Roblox game is "first" and it provides EXP and Money.

How many times can a code be utilized in Be a Car?

Each gift can be redeemed only once in the game. Those trying to use a code twice will get the message, "You have already redeemed this code."

When do active codes for Be a Car expire?

Be a Car promo codes can be deactivated by the developers at any time, given that they haven't officially disclosed the expiration dates.

