Be a Beggar: A beginner's guide

Be a Beggar is a Roblox game where you play as a beggar stationed at a designated spot on the street. You must solicit money from pedestrians passing by. Your objective is to collect as much cash as possible to accumulate wealth and eventually elevate your status.
This article serves as a guide to Be a Beggar, providing all the essential information about the game.
Everything you need to know about Be a Beggar
In Be a Beggar, you start with a small spot on the street and no money. Your goal is to earn money by begging. There are three main ways to obtain cash: approaching people walking on the sidewalk, appointing employees, or staying at your designated spot to play a minigame in front of your donation box.
In the minigame, money icons rise from the bottom of the screen to the top across three lanes. Your task is to click on the money before it disappears to keep your streak going. Be cautious, as bombs will also appear randomly. Clicking on a bomb or missing a money icon resets your streak. The higher your streak, the faster the icons move, and the more valuable the money becomes.
As you continue to earn, you will be able to upgrade your skills to improve your efficiency. For example, upgrading your Beg Power increases your chances of success when begging money from NPCs.
When begging from NPCs directly, you can earn a decent amount of money, but success depends on your Beg Power. If it’s too low, these characters will often refuse your request and kick you. However, a specific NPC can only deny you twice in a row, and on the third attempt, they’ll give you money.
Occasionally, you’ll encounter glitched NPCs, who reward you with larger payouts.
Upgrades
Here are the upgrades you can get and use to maximize your earnings:
- Beg Power: Increases your success rate while begging.
- Income: Boosts your overall earnings from all sources.
- Box Tier: Improves your chances of receiving donations from NPCs.
- Alley Tier: Raises the upgrade cap on all skills by 5.
Employees
You can also hire employees to earn money for you. Employees generate passive income, as they can earn money every second.
There are a total of 76 employees you can hire, each offering higher earnings. For example, purchasing the Crying Kid as your first employee gives you $1 per second.
Beginner tips
When starting, focus on the donation box minigame to earn your first chunk of money. Your priority should be upgrading skills to increase your success rate with NPCs. Once you’ve built some income, start hiring employees to secure a steady flow of money.
From time to time, random glitched events may occur. During these events, begging from NPCs becomes more profitable, so take advantage of them whenever they appear.
FAQs
How can you earn money in Be a Beggar?
There are three ways to earn money in this Roblox experience: by begging from NPCs walking on the sidewalks, by sitting at your spot and playing the donation box minigame, or by hiring employees who generate income automatically.
How many skill upgrades are there?
There are four skill upgrades: Beg Power, Income, Box Tier, and Alley Tier.
What are glitched NPCs?
Glitched NPCs have distorted, rainbow-colored bodies that make them easy to spot. They give you more money than normal NPCs.
