Be a Beggar: A beginner's guide

Be a Beggar is a Roblox game where you play as a beggar stationed at a designated spot on the street. You must solicit money from pedestrians passing by. Your objective is to collect as much cash as possible to accumulate wealth and eventually elevate your status.

Ad

This article serves as a guide to Be a Beggar, providing all the essential information about the game.

Everything you need to know about Be a Beggar

In Be a Beggar, you start with a small spot on the street and no money. Your goal is to earn money by begging. There are three main ways to obtain cash: approaching people walking on the sidewalk, appointing employees, or staying at your designated spot to play a minigame in front of your donation box.

Ad

Trending

Be a Beggar gameplay (Image via Roblox)

In the minigame, money icons rise from the bottom of the screen to the top across three lanes. Your task is to click on the money before it disappears to keep your streak going. Be cautious, as bombs will also appear randomly. Clicking on a bomb or missing a money icon resets your streak. The higher your streak, the faster the icons move, and the more valuable the money becomes.

Ad

As you continue to earn, you will be able to upgrade your skills to improve your efficiency. For example, upgrading your Beg Power increases your chances of success when begging money from NPCs.

When begging from NPCs directly, you can earn a decent amount of money, but success depends on your Beg Power. If it’s too low, these characters will often refuse your request and kick you. However, a specific NPC can only deny you twice in a row, and on the third attempt, they’ll give you money.

Ad

Occasionally, you’ll encounter glitched NPCs, who reward you with larger payouts.

Upgrades

Here are the upgrades you can get and use to maximize your earnings:

Beg Power : Increases your success rate while begging.

: Increases your success rate while begging. Income : Boosts your overall earnings from all sources.

: Boosts your overall earnings from all sources. Box Tier : Improves your chances of receiving donations from NPCs.

: Improves your chances of receiving donations from NPCs. Alley Tier: Raises the upgrade cap on all skills by 5.

Employees

You can also hire employees to earn money for you. Employees generate passive income, as they can earn money every second.

Ad

There are a total of 76 employees you can hire, each offering higher earnings. For example, purchasing the Crying Kid as your first employee gives you $1 per second.

Beginner tips

When starting, focus on the donation box minigame to earn your first chunk of money. Your priority should be upgrading skills to increase your success rate with NPCs. Once you’ve built some income, start hiring employees to secure a steady flow of money.

Ad

From time to time, random glitched events may occur. During these events, begging from NPCs becomes more profitable, so take advantage of them whenever they appear.

Also read: Fur Infection: A beginner's guide

FAQs

How can you earn money in Be a Beggar?

There are three ways to earn money in this Roblox experience: by begging from NPCs walking on the sidewalks, by sitting at your spot and playing the donation box minigame, or by hiring employees who generate income automatically.

Ad

How many skill upgrades are there?

There are four skill upgrades: Beg Power, Income, Box Tier, and Alley Tier.

What are glitched NPCs?

Glitched NPCs have distorted, rainbow-colored bodies that make them easy to spot. They give you more money than normal NPCs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Animesh Talukdar Animesh has been a Call of Duty writer at Sportskeeda for close to two years. A fervent enthusiast of the iconic Mario Bros. franchise and several first-person shooter games, his love for gaming pushed him to merge his passion and profession, and eventually land a writing job in the genre. When creating content, he prioritizes quality and accuracy over speed, verifying multiple official sources. This has helped his meticulous first-person shooter guides garner over two million reads.



Although Animesh holds a Master’s degree in Commerce, he would willingly go back to school; just as long as the school is Hogwarts, so he can jump into the world of spell-casting and fly on broomsticks. He admires gamers Shroud and Beaulo, and would recommend story-driven games like Red Dead Redemption, Skyrim, and Far Cry 3 for their captivating narratives and deep player engagement.



Animesh also enjoys multiplayer games such as Valorant, Apex Legends, and Warzone. When he keeps his controller aside, he plays football and badminton, reads books, and cooks. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025