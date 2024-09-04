Roblox Doors Floor 2: The Mines guide

Roblox Doors finally has a Floor 2 called the Mines, and it introduces some new challenges with new rooms to beat and entities to tackle. While some reappear, few are new and evolved entities too. Sadly, the developers have restricted this adventure to those who have completed Floor 1. However, there's another to get to Floor 2 without completing the first one.

This article outlines how you can get to Roblox Doors Floor 2: The Mines and some tips to beat it.

How to unlock the Mines in Roblox Doors Floor 2

Complete Floor 1 (Hotel) to get this badge (Image via Roblox)

According to the developers, you can play the Mines if you have completed the Hotel and received the Rock Bottom Badge. But there's a workaround that lets you play without completing it. All you need is a friend or a fellow player who has completed the Hotel and collected the badge.

Trending

If you know any such player, ask them to use the "Create Elevator" feature at the bottom-right corner of the screen. Any player who has unlocked the Mines can use this feature and invite up to 12 players. It doesn't matter if those invited have unlocked the Mines, they can still play it.

Note: You can join the LSplash Official Discord server if you don't have a friend with the Mines unlocked. On this Discord server, you can find such players who are looking to squad up.

Also Check: Roblox Doors Codes

How to beat the Mines in Roblox Doors Floor 2

Do not move the minecart before knowing what's ahead (Image via Roblox @ LSPASH)

To successfully escape the Mines, reach the 200th Door in this Roblox experience. On your way, you will be greeted by some known and unknown entities. In the initial stages, be wary of creatures like Gloombat, Giggles, and Screech.

The best way to deal with Giggles and Screech is by using a light source like a lighter or Glow Stick. Both entities avoid getting in contact with light so you can take advantage of it. Remember, Gloombats are the opposite as they break the source of light and the player holding them. So avoid using light whenever a Gloombat is around.

Once you get past 20 Doors, aggressive creatures like Dupe and Rush will appear. To avoid Dupe, determine the fake door and avoid passing through it. And for the Rush, use a Crucific to banish it. While this won't neutralize Rush, it will help you avoid it for some time.

Everything is bearable until you encounter an entity called Seek. Whenever it spawns, a chase sequence will begin. In the Mines, Seek will spawn between Doors 140-149 and 195-199. To outrun this creature, focus on the Guiding Light and move only in its direction.

After your first chase sequence with Seek, you will run into Grumble, one of the main entities in the Mines. To avoid getting damaged by it, enter smaller places where it can't fit. In case you cannot find a smaller place, use a light source to slow it down. This will help you buy some time.

Once you learn to deal with Grumble and Seek, beating Mines is a piece of cake.

FAQs about Roblox Doors Floor 2

How many doors are there in Roblox Doors Floor 2?

There are 200 doors in Roblox Doors Floor 2: The Mines.

Who is the main boss in Roblox Doors Floor 2?

Grumble and Seek are the two main bosses appearing in the Mines.

Are there any codes for Roblox Doors Floor 2?

Yes, there are codes available that you can redeem for rewards.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024