Bedwars Bhaa Mid Match Boss guide 

The competitive landscape of Roblox Bedwars has changed drastically after the recent patch update. Apart from balance changes to Kaida, Ramil, and other kits, it has debuted a new mid-match boss named Bhaa. A team that defeats the minotaur-like boss gets a valuable perk that lets them respawn even after their bed is destroyed by the opponent.

Bhaa can be encountered in both ranked and classic game modes. However, you will need to wait several minutes since it only spawns midway through the game.

Location and spawn time of the Bhaa boss

Bhaa has massive health and damage (Image via Roblox)

Bhaa usually appears on the map after 10 to 15 minutes due to its status as a mid-match boss. Interestingly, it has a higher chance of appearing when one team's bed is broken. Bhaa can replace the Titan boss, who spawns after 13 minutes into the game, and give the team without a bed an opportunity to get a revive.

All players will be notified about Bhaa's location the moment it appears on the map. The gigantic monster can be triggered by any attack and could two-shot players within its range, which is why your avatar must keep moving to avoid giving the monster a clear shot.

Bhaa has massive health and an array of AoE attacks, so it's best to collaborate with teammates to defeat it in Roblox Bedwars. Moreover, consider blocking the enemy team or destroying their route to the boss to prevent interventions. It is common to get third-partied while trying to defeat a boss.

Bhaa's Blessing perk in Bedwars explained

Defeating Bhaa gives players a revive (Image via Roblox)

Bhaa's Blessing is a special perk gained by defeating Bhaa in Bedwars. With it, you and your teammates can revive a single time through a sarcophagus after your bed is broken. However, the revive ability needs to be used within five minutes after defeating Bhaa, as it disappears after the allotted time is completed.

Usually, the game is over when a team destroys the enemy bed and then defeats the opponents in combat. Bhaa's Blessing temporarily prevents such game-over scenarios. An extra life is granted to the team so that they can respawn on the map despite having no bed.

FAQs about the Bhaa boss

When does Bhaa spawn in Bedwars?

Bhaa is a mid-match boss that can take up to 15 minutes to appear. There's also a chance that a different boss spawns on the map rather than the new one.

Why is defeating Bhaa a sound strategy in the game?

A team that defeats Bhaa gets Bhaa's Blessing perk, which allows them to revive an extra time even when their bed is destroyed.

How many players does it take to defeat Bhaa?

Although you can defeat Bhaa single-handedly, it is ideal to have a partner or two to make quick work of the boss.

