BedWars Ducks update patch notes

BedWars has released a new update featuring a returning item in the shop and a new kit for players to obtain. It is accompanied by changes to several existing kits, like Grove, Regent, and Whisper. Player might also want to explore the free kits of the week during their gameplay. However, it can be overwhelming to look for everything that the Ducks update offers.

Hence, this article offers the complete patch notes of the recent update, where you can check out all the details.

The complete changelog of BedWars Ducks update

The complete changelog of BedWars Ducks update

The update features a 2x BattlePass XP Weekend where players can obtain double experience while playing the game and raise their battlepass levels quickly. Below, we have the full update log for you to check out.

Shop Changes + Limited Time Items

Ducks have returned to the shop for 2 Emeralds!

Removed the Block Repair Tool - blocks now automatically heal

Lucky Block OneBlock (Doubles)

Removed Lucky Block OneBlock solos

Armor Trim Changes

The dev has removed the Armor Trims from the game and gave the following statement:

"We’ve realized that limited-time armor trims go against our goals for armor trims by putting unnecessary pressure on players to grind armor trims under a time constraint. For this reason, we’re getting rid of the time constraint on our current Void and Spirit armor trims."

Free Kits of the week

Raven

Trapper

Santa

Cogsworth (Player Level 20 Required)

Balance changes

Grove -

No longer loses energy on death

Reduced price of Economy Seed: 3 → 1 Emerald

Reduced effectiveness of Economy Seed. Team Gen 1.15x → 1.1x, Global Gen 1.3x → 1.2x

Ignis -

Added 50% reduced damage and 80% reduced knockback while on a spirit bridge

Increased max shield from: 35 → 40

Shield amount from bridge length scales more smoothly

Vanessa -

Discounted Arrows: 16 → 12 iron per stack

Santa -

TNT no longer slides off blocks

Bekzat -

Bird Health now scales with Bekzat’s weapon:

Base: 100 health Feather-light Bow: +40 max health (140) Feather-light Crossbow: +80 max health (180) Feather-light Headhunter: +120 max health (220)

Bird Damage now scales with Bekzat’s weapon

Base: 14 damage Feather-light Bow: +2 damage (16) Feather-light Crossbow: +4 damage (18) Feather-light Headhunter: +6 damage (20)

Regent -

Heal ratio reduced when hitting multiple players:

1st player: 100% → 100% 2nd: 80%, 3rd: 60%, 4th: 40%, 5th: 20%, nth: 20%

Shielder -

Decrease damage reduction when holding shield 50% → 40%

Reduce knockback while holding the shield

Whisper -

Increased attack cooldown: 0.6 → 0.7 seconds

Projectile velocity 240 → 220

Projectile lifetime 2.8s → 2.4s

Added a mobile projectile button

Archer -

Can now headshot with any projectile

Reduced projectile damage bonus: 20% → 12.5%

Silas -

Health Aura

+1 health per tick (Doubled for allies) Reduce tick cooldown from: 1 → 0.75 seconds Remove the below 50% bonus health bonus

Damage Aura

Now scales off of Silas’s sword damage Base 7.5% damage bonus (Doubled for allies)

Press the Attack

No longer consumes triumph stacks Reduced Cooldown: 30 → 20 seconds Shield now only applies to Silas Shield Health: 10 → 20 The shield no longer scales based on triumph stacks

Enchants

Soul Reaver

Base Damage per tick 3 → 5

Duration 5 → 7

Cleave

Cleave damage to other players: 70% → 80%

Berserker

Decreased Life Steal Ratio: 0.2% per 1% missing HP → 0.15% per 1% missing HP

Life Steal Threshold: 30% → 25%

Decreased Extra Damage Ratio: 0.5% per 1% missing HP → 0.35% per 1% missing HP

Stoneguard

Stack reset time : 20s after battle → 10s

Also check: BedWars Season 12 battlepass details

Bug Fixes

Bug Fixes

Prevent ducks from breaking beds

Fixed Skoll kit ability reset on death

Fixed Armor Trim purchase on “None” kit

Fixed kit selection UI not properly updating when selecting new kit

Fixed various tablist issues

Fixed ice skating emote showing duplicate character

Fixed windmill rotation in the lobby

Also check: Ghoul RE Blueprint guide

FAQs about BedWars

How much do Ducks cost in BedWars?

Ducks cost 2 Emeralds.

What is Whisper's new projectile velocity in BedWars?

The new projectile velocity is 220.

What is the new max shield for Ignis in BedWars?

The new max shield is 40.

What is the level requirement for using the Cogsworth Kit in BedWars?

You must be level 20 to use this kit.

