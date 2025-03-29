BedWars Ducks update patch notes

BedWars has released a new update featuring a returning item in the shop and a new kit for players to obtain. It is accompanied by changes to several existing kits, like Grove, Regent, and Whisper. Player might also want to explore the free kits of the week during their gameplay. However, it can be overwhelming to look for everything that the Ducks update offers.
Hence, this article offers the complete patch notes of the recent update, where you can check out all the details.
The complete changelog of BedWars Ducks update
The update features a 2x BattlePass XP Weekend where players can obtain double experience while playing the game and raise their battlepass levels quickly. Below, we have the full update log for you to check out.
Shop Changes + Limited Time Items
- Ducks have returned to the shop for 2 Emeralds!
- Removed the Block Repair Tool - blocks now automatically heal
Lucky Block OneBlock (Doubles)
- Removed Lucky Block OneBlock solos
Armor Trim Changes
The dev has removed the Armor Trims from the game and gave the following statement:
"We’ve realized that limited-time armor trims go against our goals for armor trims by putting unnecessary pressure on players to grind armor trims under a time constraint. For this reason, we’re getting rid of the time constraint on our current Void and Spirit armor trims."
Free Kits of the week
- Raven
- Trapper
- Santa
- Cogsworth (Player Level 20 Required)
Balance changes
Grove -
- No longer loses energy on death
- Reduced price of Economy Seed: 3 → 1 Emerald
- Reduced effectiveness of Economy Seed. Team Gen 1.15x → 1.1x, Global Gen 1.3x → 1.2x
Ignis -
- Added 50% reduced damage and 80% reduced knockback while on a spirit bridge
- Increased max shield from: 35 → 40
- Shield amount from bridge length scales more smoothly
Vanessa -
- Discounted Arrows: 16 → 12 iron per stack
Santa -
- TNT no longer slides off blocks
Bekzat -
- Bird Health now scales with Bekzat’s weapon:
- Base: 100 health
- Feather-light Bow: +40 max health (140)
- Feather-light Crossbow: +80 max health (180)
- Feather-light Headhunter: +120 max health (220)
- Bird Damage now scales with Bekzat’s weapon
- Base: 14 damage
- Feather-light Bow: +2 damage (16)
- Feather-light Crossbow: +4 damage (18)
- Feather-light Headhunter: +6 damage (20)
Regent -
- Heal ratio reduced when hitting multiple players:
- 1st player: 100% → 100%
- 2nd: 80%, 3rd: 60%, 4th: 40%, 5th: 20%, nth: 20%
Shielder -
- Decrease damage reduction when holding shield 50% → 40%
- Reduce knockback while holding the shield
Whisper -
- Increased attack cooldown: 0.6 → 0.7 seconds
- Projectile velocity 240 → 220
- Projectile lifetime 2.8s → 2.4s
- Added a mobile projectile button
Archer -
- Can now headshot with any projectile
- Reduced projectile damage bonus: 20% → 12.5%
Silas -
- Health Aura
- +1 health per tick (Doubled for allies)
- Reduce tick cooldown from: 1 → 0.75 seconds
- Remove the below 50% bonus health bonus
- Damage Aura
- Now scales off of Silas’s sword damage
- Base 7.5% damage bonus (Doubled for allies)
- Press the Attack
- No longer consumes triumph stacks
- Reduced Cooldown: 30 → 20 seconds
- Shield now only applies to Silas
- Shield Health: 10 → 20
- The shield no longer scales based on triumph stacks
Enchants
Soul Reaver
- Base Damage per tick 3 → 5
- Duration 5 → 7
Cleave
- Cleave damage to other players: 70% → 80%
Berserker
- Decreased Life Steal Ratio: 0.2% per 1% missing HP → 0.15% per 1% missing HP
- Life Steal Threshold: 30% → 25%
- Decreased Extra Damage Ratio: 0.5% per 1% missing HP → 0.35% per 1% missing HP
Stoneguard
- Stack reset time : 20s after battle → 10s
Bug Fixes
- Prevent ducks from breaking beds
- Fixed Skoll kit ability reset on death
- Fixed Armor Trim purchase on “None” kit
- Fixed kit selection UI not properly updating when selecting new kit
- Fixed various tablist issues
- Fixed ice skating emote showing duplicate character
- Fixed windmill rotation in the lobby
FAQs about BedWars
How much do Ducks cost in BedWars?
Ducks cost 2 Emeralds.
What is Whisper's new projectile velocity in BedWars?
The new projectile velocity is 220.
What is the new max shield for Ignis in BedWars?
The new max shield is 40.
What is the level requirement for using the Cogsworth Kit in BedWars?
You must be level 20 to use this kit.
