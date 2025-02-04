BedWars Enchants update patch notes

BedWars received the Enchants update on January 31, 2025. This update focuses on Enchants, VIP Rank alterations, Armor Trims, and balance changes, making it a significant patch. Additionally, you can access four new free Kits for the week, giving you new characters to test out without having to spend BedCoins or Robux for the same.

This article details the official patch notes for the Enchants update in BedWars.

Official patch notes for BedWars Enchants update

In-game update log (Image via Roblox)

New Enchants

Cleave: Melee attacks hit multiple enemies in range. Secondary targets take 70% of the damage dealt to the main target.

Melee attacks hit multiple enemies in range. Secondary targets take 70% of the damage dealt to the main target. Soul Reaver: Killing an enemy summons a damaging aura around you for five seconds and adds one stack. Stacks increase the size and damage of the aura.

Killing an enemy summons a damaging aura around you for five seconds and adds one stack. Stacks increase the size and damage of the aura. Sound Barrier: When taken to 50% health, create a decaying shield for yourself and nearby allies.

When taken to 50% health, create a decaying shield for yourself and nearby allies. Stoneguard: When dealing or receiving damage gain a stack that increases max health by 2, capped at 20 stacks. Stacks reset after leaving combat for 20 seconds.

When dealing or receiving damage gain a stack that increases max health by 2, capped at 20 stacks. Stacks reset after leaving combat for 20 seconds. Swift: When out of combat for five seconds, increase move speed by 20%.

When out of combat for five seconds, increase move speed by 20%. Efficiency: Your break tools become 50% faster.

Updated Enchants

Fire: Each attack increases the strength of the fire on the enemy, up to four stacks.

Each attack increases the strength of the fire on the enemy, up to four stacks. Static: Attacks deal extra static damage that chains to nearby enemies.

Attacks deal extra static damage that chains to nearby enemies. Applies Zapped, reducing healing received. Melee attacks that trigger static give you 1 stack of Static Charge. Reaching 3 stacks deals extra lightning damage to enemies near you.

Execute: Base execute threshold from 15% to 12%; Execute health threshold increase per attack from 2.5% to 2%.

Base execute threshold from 15% to 12%; Execute health threshold increase per attack from 2.5% to 2%. Absorption: Armor penetration increased from 50% to 80%.

VIP Rank

VIP Rank is back! We’ve made some changes to the VIP Rank, with the addition of some new perks and the removal of others.

Perks:

Green [VIP] Prefix.

Colored chat.

Hoverboard Lobby Gadget.

50% Armor Trim XP multiplier.

20% BedCoin match multiplier.

Free Clan Pass for creating clans.

Removed perks:

Access to the VIP Lounge (soon).

Access to the VIP Lobby (soon).

New armor trims: Void and Spirit

Deck out your armor and roll for the exclusive Void and Spirit Armor trims only available until the end of Season 12! These two new armor trims are only unlockable after owning one armor trim for the specific kit.

Armor trim XP changes

To help you gain armor trim XP before purchasing an armor trim, you will now gain armor trim XP when you play a match with no armor trim equipped on a kit, or if your currently equipped armor trim is already at max tier. This way, you will still gain XP towards your next (or first) unlocked armor trim.

Free kits of the week

Farmer Cletus

Umbra

Void Regent

Terra (First Time Free! Player Level 20 Unlock)

Balance changes

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Kaida

Summon spell damage slightly increased (35, 45, 55, 65 to 38, 48, 58, 68)

Claw damage slightly increased (30, 35, 48, 60 to 31, 37, 50, 62)

Umeko

Chakram range previously increased each tier (38, 42, 48, 54). Now range for all tiers is 60.

Chakram speed increased from 140 to 210 to account for longer range and keeping similar attack speed.

Invisibility cooldown reduced from 16 seconds to 12 seconds.

Ember

Spin damage increased from 22 to 24.

Jade

Hammer damage increased from 12 to 15.

Builder

Increased fortification defense against explosions (should be close to what it was before the TNT buff).

Elektra

Cooldown when not hitting enemy with dash from 8 seconds to 10 seconds.

Bee Keeper

Slightly decreased chance of getting emeralds.

Styx

Exit portal block health reduced from 200 to 100.

Teleport speed reduced from 130 to 110.

Whim

Starts the game with a Twig instead of Wood Sword.

Spell damage is halved until getting first elemental book.

Fire, Ice, Nature spell recast time increased from 0.8 seconds to 1.2 seconds (same as base spell).

Bug Fixes

Fixed not being able to buy enchants.

Fixed poison sword knockback bug.

Fixed Whim’s book spawning high in the air.

Fixed LNY event checkin bug.

Fixed Agni cluster bomb cooldown bug.

Other changes

Updated Gift UI to suggest players in your server.

FAQs

When was the Enchants update added to BedWars?

The Enchants update was added to the game on January 31, 2025.

What are the Free Kits of the Week made available with the Enchants update in BedWars?

The Free Kits of the Week made available with the Enchants update are Farmer Cletus, Umbra, Void Regent, and Terra.

Can BedWars be played for free?

Yes, BedWars has no mandatory Robux purchase requirements and is free to access.

