BedWars Lunar New Year guide

BedWars, the Minecraft-inspired Roblox battlegrounds title, introduced the Lunar New Year event to celebrate the advent of the holiday. This event includes new collectibles, event-specific currency, login rewards, and an exclusive shop. The Lunar New Year 2025 celebration started on January 24, 2025, and it will be available to complete until February 14, 2025.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Lunar New Year event in BedWars.

Breaking down the Lunar New Year event in BedWars

Overview

The Check-In screen (Image via Roblox)

The Lunar New Year event began on January 24, 2025, introducing themed elements to the lobby in addition to the new gameplay mechanics. You can access the daily Check-In Calendar, new collectibles in Jade Snake Statues and Envelopes, cosmetics, and more.

The most notable gameplay-related addition is the Snake Shrine — an interactive block that grants buffs in exchange for Diamonds. This completely changes the dynamic of matches, as you must also take into account the opposing team’s increased strength while making use of your own buffs.

You can collect Snake Coins during the event period, which can be exchanged at the event shop for various rewards and cosmetics.

Envelopes

The three Envelope types (Image via Roblox)

The Lunar New Year 2025 event introduced three types of collectible Envelopes, which can be found on the map during matches. These Envelopes can be opened at the locker to earn rewards based on its rarity.

In total, there are three types of Envelopes: Red, Red and Gold, and Golden. All three drop Snake Coins when opened, with the latter two offering additional prizes for finding them. The Red and Gold Envelope offers BedCoins, while the Golden Envelope gives you consumables and BedCoins.

Also read: BedWars Lunar New Year 2025 patch notes

Jade Snake Statues and Check-In Missions

The Jade Snake Statue mission (Image via Roblox)

The main event mission is to collect Jade Snake Statues in the lobby. You can find up to 20 of these statues scattered across the area, and finishing the collect-athon grants you freebies. These rewards include 1,000 Snake Coins, the Year of the Snake title, and the Builder LNY emote.

You will also receive rewards for logging in and interacting with the Check-In menu. Logging in for 15 days during the event period grants you various freebies, which include the following:

Day 1: Kit rental ticket

Kit rental ticket Day 2: Gold Lucky Crate

Gold Lucky Crate Day 3: 2x Battlepass XP boost

2x Battlepass XP boost Day 4: 500 BedCoins

500 BedCoins Day 5: 3x Battlepasss XP boost

3x Battlepasss XP boost Day 6: Gingerbread’s Nightmare emote

Gingerbread’s Nightmare emote Day 7: Gold Lucky Crate

Gold Lucky Crate Day 8: Auto Complete Weekly Mission Ticket

Auto Complete Weekly Mission Ticket Day 9: 500 BedCoins

500 BedCoins Day 10: Diamond Lucky Crate

Diamond Lucky Crate Day 11: Lethal Nutcracker Builder emote

Lethal Nutcracker Builder emote Day 12: Gold Lucky Crate

Gold Lucky Crate Day 13: Wrangler Reindeer Lassy kit skin

Wrangler Reindeer Lassy kit skin Day 14: 1,000 BedCoins

1,000 BedCoins Day 15: Kit rental ticket (All)

Shop

The Event Shop (Image via Roblox)

You can exchange the Snake Coins at the event shop for various Lunar New Year-themed items, which include the following:

2x Battlepass XP boost: 2,000 Snake Coins

2,000 Snake Coins Auto Complete Daily Mission Ticket: 3,000 Snake Coins

3,000 Snake Coins Auto Complete Weekly Mission Ticket: 4,000 Snake Coins

4,000 Snake Coins Builder Red Envelope Emote: 2,000 Snake Coins

2,000 Snake Coins Fang Title: 3,000 Snake Coins

3,000 Snake Coins Gold Lucky Crate: 4,000 Snake Coins

4,000 Snake Coins Lian LNY Celebrate Emote: 2,000 Snake Coins

2,000 Snake Coins LNY 2025 Golden Snake Pet: 10,000 Snake Coins

10,000 Snake Coins Lunar Hannah Kit: 15,000 Snake Coins

15,000 Snake Coins Lunar Hannah Fireworks Emote: 2,000 Snake Coins

2,000 Snake Coins Paper Lantern Release Emote: 10,000 Snake Coins

10,000 Snake Coins Snake emoji Title: 2,000 Snake Coins

2,000 Snake Coins Venom Title: 2,000 Snake Coins

2,000 Snake Coins Viper Title: 2,000 Snake Coins

2,000 Snake Coins Yuzi LNY Lanterns Emote: 2,000 Snake Coins

2,000 Snake Coins Yuzi Red Envelope: 2,000 Snake Coins

Note that the shop will remain open for a week after the Lunar New Year event ends, making its expiration date February 21, 2025.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

What is the main currency for the Lunar New Year event in BedWars?

The main currency of the Lunar New Year event is Snake Coins.

How many Jade Snake Statues are required for the Lunar New Year event mission in BedWars?

The Lunar New Year event mission requires you to find 20 Jade Snake Statues scattered across the lobby.

When will the Lunar New Year event end in BedWars?

The Lunar New Year event is scheduled to end on February 14, 2025.

