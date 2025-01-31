BedWars Lunar New Year guide

BedWars, the Minecraft-inspired Roblox battlegrounds title, introduced the Lunar New Year event to celebrate the advent of the holiday. This event includes new collectibles, event-specific currency, login rewards, and an exclusive shop. The Lunar New Year 2025 celebration started on January 24, 2025, and it will be available to complete until February 14, 2025.
Here’s everything you need to know about the Lunar New Year event in BedWars.
Breaking down the Lunar New Year event in BedWars
Overview
The Lunar New Year event began on January 24, 2025, introducing themed elements to the lobby in addition to the new gameplay mechanics. You can access the daily Check-In Calendar, new collectibles in Jade Snake Statues and Envelopes, cosmetics, and more.
The most notable gameplay-related addition is the Snake Shrine — an interactive block that grants buffs in exchange for Diamonds. This completely changes the dynamic of matches, as you must also take into account the opposing team’s increased strength while making use of your own buffs.
You can collect Snake Coins during the event period, which can be exchanged at the event shop for various rewards and cosmetics.
Envelopes
The Lunar New Year 2025 event introduced three types of collectible Envelopes, which can be found on the map during matches. These Envelopes can be opened at the locker to earn rewards based on its rarity.
In total, there are three types of Envelopes: Red, Red and Gold, and Golden. All three drop Snake Coins when opened, with the latter two offering additional prizes for finding them. The Red and Gold Envelope offers BedCoins, while the Golden Envelope gives you consumables and BedCoins.
Also read: BedWars Lunar New Year 2025 patch notes
Jade Snake Statues and Check-In Missions
The main event mission is to collect Jade Snake Statues in the lobby. You can find up to 20 of these statues scattered across the area, and finishing the collect-athon grants you freebies. These rewards include 1,000 Snake Coins, the Year of the Snake title, and the Builder LNY emote.
You will also receive rewards for logging in and interacting with the Check-In menu. Logging in for 15 days during the event period grants you various freebies, which include the following:
- Day 1: Kit rental ticket
- Day 2: Gold Lucky Crate
- Day 3: 2x Battlepass XP boost
- Day 4: 500 BedCoins
- Day 5: 3x Battlepasss XP boost
- Day 6: Gingerbread’s Nightmare emote
- Day 7: Gold Lucky Crate
- Day 8: Auto Complete Weekly Mission Ticket
- Day 9: 500 BedCoins
- Day 10: Diamond Lucky Crate
- Day 11: Lethal Nutcracker Builder emote
- Day 12: Gold Lucky Crate
- Day 13: Wrangler Reindeer Lassy kit skin
- Day 14: 1,000 BedCoins
- Day 15: Kit rental ticket (All)
Shop
You can exchange the Snake Coins at the event shop for various Lunar New Year-themed items, which include the following:
- 2x Battlepass XP boost: 2,000 Snake Coins
- Auto Complete Daily Mission Ticket: 3,000 Snake Coins
- Auto Complete Weekly Mission Ticket: 4,000 Snake Coins
- Builder Red Envelope Emote: 2,000 Snake Coins
- Fang Title: 3,000 Snake Coins
- Gold Lucky Crate: 4,000 Snake Coins
- Lian LNY Celebrate Emote: 2,000 Snake Coins
- LNY 2025 Golden Snake Pet: 10,000 Snake Coins
- Lunar Hannah Kit: 15,000 Snake Coins
- Lunar Hannah Fireworks Emote: 2,000 Snake Coins
- Paper Lantern Release Emote: 10,000 Snake Coins
- Snake emoji Title: 2,000 Snake Coins
- Venom Title: 2,000 Snake Coins
- Viper Title: 2,000 Snake Coins
- Yuzi LNY Lanterns Emote: 2,000 Snake Coins
- Yuzi Red Envelope: 2,000 Snake Coins
Note that the shop will remain open for a week after the Lunar New Year event ends, making its expiration date February 21, 2025.
Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players
FAQs
What is the main currency for the Lunar New Year event in BedWars?
The main currency of the Lunar New Year event is Snake Coins.
How many Jade Snake Statues are required for the Lunar New Year event mission in BedWars?
The Lunar New Year event mission requires you to find 20 Jade Snake Statues scattered across the lobby.
When will the Lunar New Year event end in BedWars?
The Lunar New Year event is scheduled to end on February 14, 2025.
Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024