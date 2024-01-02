Beginner's guide to Roblox Anime Souls Simulator X

If you enjoy watching anime and collecting figurines of your favorite characters, Roblox Anime Souls Simulator X is just the game for you. You and other enthusiasts can traverse an exhilarating realm inspired by various series and become a hero of your saga. The game also features anime heroes as collectible pets, new and unexplored territories, and various arsenal upgrades.

In this guide, we'll break down the basics of this clicker PvE battle experience, including core objectives, in-game controls, and some helpful tips. Unleash your inner hero and dive into this action-packed world.

The complete guide to conquering Roblox Anime Souls Simulator X

How to play Roblox Anime Souls Simulator X

Upon loading into Anime Souls Simulator X for the first time, you'll become the anime hero you've always envisioned to be. You can level up your character, wield rare swords, and showcase incredible skills as you take the main character's role in this thrilling adventure.

The game mainly relies on manual clicking to unleash attacks and get exp and coins. But you can bid farewell to that by unlocking the auto-clicker gamepass from the game's store. After purchasing it, you can sit back, relax, and watch your character unleash a barrage of attacks against computer-controlled enemies. Think of it as proving your mettle in epic showdowns without breaking a sweat.

Anime Souls Simulator X also features various anime heroes to include in your roster and build your dream team with these loyal companions. These pets stand by your side and turn every battle into a tag-team spectacle. However, to get the most out of your team, here's a rundown of the in-game controls:

W, A, S, D: Use these keys to move your character in Anime Souls Simulator X.

Use these keys to move your character in Anime Souls Simulator X. Mouse: Use your mouse to look around, aim, and navigate the in-game menu.

Use your mouse to look around, aim, and navigate the in-game menu. M1 or LMB: Use the left button on your mouse to buy certain items, interact with the in-game menu, and fire or use abilities.

Use the left button on your mouse to buy certain items, interact with the in-game menu, and fire or use abilities. Space: Press the Space bar to make your character jump.

Press the Space bar to make your character jump. F: Use this key to interact with abilities, objects, and other interactable items in Anime Souls Simulator X.

Use this key to interact with abilities, objects, and other interactable items in Anime Souls Simulator X. M: Press this key to open the menu to look at preset controls, play around, change them, or exit the game.

What is Roblox Anime Souls Simulator X all about?

Anime Souls Simulator X is the sequel to the previously well-received Anime Souls Simulator. Embrace the thrill of the unknown with the gacha-style earning system, just like how you could spin the gacha in the prequel. You can use the money earned from defeating NPCs to spin the gacha for new heroes or pets, which injects an element of surprise and excitement into your anime-inspired escapades.

In Anime Souls Simulator X, your sword is the key to becoming a legendary hero. Hence, you must spend your hard-earned in-game cash wisely to upgrade your sword or get an entirely new one if needed. This will transform you into a fearsome weapon and make those NPCs quiver in fear. A sharp and shiny sword not only looks cool but also increases your combat prowess.

Armed with this guide, you're now well-equipped to embark on your adventure in Roblox Anime Souls Simulator X. Now, collect an army of anime heroes and conquer new territories. Dive into the action and become the anime hero you were destined to be.

Bookmark the Sportskeeda Roblox News Hub to catch up on the latest news and updates on the Roblox Metaverse without lifting a finger.