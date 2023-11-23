Beginner's guide to Roblox Asura

Roblox Asura is a game based on the manga series called Kengan Omega and features an arena where fists fly and warriors vie for the coveted title of Asura Champion. If you've just stepped into this title, strap in because you're in for a thrilling ride.

Starting a new game without knowing the basic controls or your objective can be stressful. That is why this beginner's guide will show you the ropes and teach you the fundamentals so you can make your mark in the title's PVP-style battles.

Everything you need to know about Roblox Asura as a beginner

Getting started in the Asura universe

Roblox Asura isn't just another run-of-the-mill anime-themed Roblox game. Instead, it's a martial arts extravaganza. The game's art is inspired by the drawings in Kengan Omega. In this title, your primary objective is to train hard, shatter your limits, and emerge as the mightiest fighter in the universe.

Now let's talk controls because you don't want to fumble around with complicated button combinations in the thick of battle. Here is a rundown on all the controls that you are going to need when fighting your way to the top:

WASD for basic movement: You can use the W, A, S, D keys to move around in the game.

You can use the W, A, S, D keys to move around in the game. Q for dash or dodge: You can swiftly close the gap or dodge an incoming attack by clicking the Q key.

You can swiftly close the gap or dodge an incoming attack by clicking the Q key. M1 to punch/clash: This is your primary attack button. You can mash the M1 or the left mouse button to unleash a flurry of punches or clash with your opponent.

This is your primary attack button. You can mash the M1 or the left mouse button to unleash a flurry of punches or clash with your opponent. M2 for block break: If you want to go full offensive, then you can break your enemy's Block or Dodge with a perfectly timed click of the M2 key.

If you want to go full offensive, then you can break your enemy's Block or Dodge with a perfectly timed click of the M2 key. F for block/perfect block: You can also press the F key to block incoming attacks; if you get the timing right, you'll perform a perfect block. Keep in mind that other players can also break your block. However, perfect blocks can't be broken.

You can also press the F key to block incoming attacks; if you get the timing right, you'll perform a perfect block. Keep in mind that other players can also break your block. However, perfect blocks can't be broken. W + W to run: You can double-tap the W key on your keyboard to start running.

You can double-tap the W key on your keyboard to start running. E for sprinting: To activate Sprinting or Jogging mode, you can simply press the E key.

Mastering combos can help you turn the tide of battle in your favor. For this, you'll have to experiment with different combinations of punches, blocks, and dashes to create your devastating moves. This way, you can surprise your opponents with your unique style.

But there's one thing you need to keep in mind: you won't become an Asura Champion in a day. So don't let a streak of losses dishearten you. Instead, use that as fuel to grow stronger. Train relentlessly, refine your techniques, and challenge the reigning champions to become the next legend in the Asura universe.

When you embark on your journey to greatness in Roblox Asura, you can consider joining a clan. Factions offer a sense of camaraderie and support that can help players win more duels and matches. This feature was added so that you can team up with fellow fighters, share strategies, and dominate the arena together.

That said, it doesn't matter if you fight solo or alongside your clan. Always remember that victory favors the bold in Asura.

