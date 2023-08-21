Roblox Project Baki 2 Codes (August 2023): Free Yen and more

Roblox's Project Baki 2 stands out as an exciting title that allows players to bring forth their inner warrior by combining physical training, strategic gameplay, and competitive street battles to the fray. The game pays tribute to the world renowned anime and manga, Baki, which revolves around street fighting and martial arts, so whether you enjoy rigorous workouts, learning new skills, or fighting it out on the virtual streets, this game is a must-play.

Project Baki 2's addictive character stems from its ongoing challenges and involvement. It relies on providing players with new challenges each time they log in. They are continually immersed in their adventure, whether it's mastering a new move, facing a strong opponent, or simply improving their talents.

Another option to get ahead of others is to redeem free codes provided by the creators, which grant critical resources such as Yen, Relics, Resets, and much more.

All working codes for Roblox's Project Baki 2

Players are recommended to redeem these active codes as soon as possible to avoid missing out on some freebies and get a head start against their adversaries.

PICKLEJAR - This code can be redeemed for five Stat Resets and 5,000,000 Yen. (New)

This code can be redeemed for 10 Color Rerolls. BAKI2BESTGAME - This code can be redeemed for 5 Stat Resets.

All expired codes for Roblox's Project Baki 2

Every Roblox code is time-limited, and so were these. They have now expired, and trying to redeem them now will only result in an error message popping up.

OWENDAGOATNOCAP - This code was redeemable for rewards.

This code was redeemable for rewards. YOUNGGOJO - This code was redeemable for rewards.

How to redeem codes in Roblox's Project Baki 2?

This step-by-step guide will help you redeem codes without any trouble in Project Baki 2.

Launch Project Baki 2 on Roblox and connect to the server. Click on the Cog Wheel Icon, it should be located on the left-side of the screen. Find the Redeem Codes Button, and clicking it will result in a Text Box appearing. Copy and paste a working code into the text box. Hit the Enter button to claim your free rewards.

How to get more codes for Roblox's Project Baki 2?

Gamers can score additional codes by following the title's creator on Twitter. They can also join the official Project Baki 2 Discord server. Upon doing so, Robloxians can find fresh codes on a regular basis. Alternatively, they can bookmark Sportskeeda's Roblox page and come back to this post often to remain updated on the latest news and happenings.