Beginner's guide to Roblox Z Battlegrounds

If you are a fan of the Super Saiyans from Universe 6 and are looking for a fun game where you can become a Z-Warrior, then look no further than Roblox Z Battlegrounds. This game takes you on a hard but extremely rewarding journey that is heavily inspired by the world of Dragon Ball Z, where you will fight off NPCs and other players to become the strongest in the universe.

You're going to need some help when sparring with other Saiyans or going against deadly foes in a duel. This guide will give you an overview of the game and get you familiar with the controls. Now, without any further ado, let's dive in!

All you need to know about Roblox Z Battlegrounds

Getting started in Roblox Z Battlegrounds

In Roblox Z Battlegrounds, you can step into the shoes of legends like Goku with his Ultra Instinct powers or the Saiyan Prince Vegeta with his Ultra Ego might. There are plenty of other warriors to choose from, like Piccolo, Gohan, and Krillin, and each of them comes with their unique abilities and styles.

In Z Battlegrounds, it's not just about button mashing. Timing and strategy are key. You have to use punches and ultimate moves strategically, and don't forget to block attacks when you're in the thick of the battle. Here's a quick rundown on all the controls:

W,A,S,D: You can use these keys on your keyboard to move around in the game.

You can use these keys on your keyboard to move around in the game. Mouse: You can move your mouse to look around in the game and aim your attacks properly.

You can move your mouse to look around in the game and aim your attacks properly. Left click: You can use this button to throw basic punches. It is essentially your bread and butter.

You can use this button to throw basic punches. It is essentially your bread and butter. Q: This is your get-out-of-trouble card. Pair this with the WASD keys to dash or ragdoll evade in the same direction with this handy button.

This is your get-out-of-trouble card. Pair this with the WASD keys to dash or ragdoll evade in the same direction with this handy button. G: This is the ultimate move. Every character has a different Ultimate, and when you want to do critical damage to your opponent or want to turn the tide of the battle in your favor, this button can help.

This is the ultimate move. Every character has a different Ultimate, and when you want to do critical damage to your opponent or want to turn the tide of the battle in your favor, this button can help. F: You can use the F key on your keyboard to block the pesky incoming attacks from your foes. Knowing when to attack and when to block is a must for any Z fighter.

You can use the F key on your keyboard to block the pesky incoming attacks from your foes. Knowing when to attack and when to block is a must for any Z fighter. Double Tap W: If you want to move around quickly on the battlegrounds, pressing the W key two times can be used as the run button.

If you want to move around quickly on the battlegrounds, pressing the W key two times can be used as the run button. B: This is the Emote button, which you can use to express yourself in-game and show your style!

Growing stronger, exploring, and teaming up in Roblox Z Battlegrounds

Just like in Dragon Ball Super, your character can grow stronger over time. You can earn experience points by taking down foes and completing quests. Leveling up means unlocking new abilities and getting stronger, so keep grinding.

Whether you're a lone wolf or a team player, Z Battlegrounds has something for you. You can join forces with other players in epic battles or prove your strength in one-on-one duels.

Z Battlegrounds features mesmerizing and meticulously crafted landscapes in the game that are vast and diverse. Each of them comes with its unique challenges and environments. From the fiery landscapes of Namek to the bustling streets of Earth, there's no shortage of places to test your mettle in Roblox Z Battlegrounds.

So there you have it, future Z-Warrior! Armed with this beginner's guide, you're ready to dive headfirst into the world of Roblox Z Battlegrounds. Unleash your inner Saiyan, hone your skills, and become a force to be reckoned with.

