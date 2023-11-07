Roblox Innovation Awards 2023: People's Choice titles

Greetings, Roblox enthusiasts! If you're a fan of the platform, you're probably aware of the excitement that surrounds the annual Roblox Innovation Awards (RIA), which celebrates creators and developers who bring incredible experiences to the metaverse. In 2023, the RIA took an unexpected turn, and we're here to give you a scoop on that and the titles nominated for the People's Choice category.

On that note, let's review the various categories introduced during the awards and the nominated titles.

What is the Roblox Innovation Awards 2023?

Roblox Innovation Awards 2023 is a Roblox event that was announced on March 14, 2023, during the 2023 Roblox Developers Conference (RDC). It was originally set to happen on September 9, the last day of RDC. Nominations opened on May 17, introducing some fresh categories, such as Best Collaboration, Best New Video Star, and Best Limited.

Nomination submissions closed on May 31, while on July 26, voting began.

However, just before the awards were about to begin, Roblox placed the event on hold due to a potential security threat. The suspense left the community hanging until an email on October 24 revealed that the awards would finally resume on November 10, 2023.

Which titles are nominated for the People's Choice category?

The People's Choice titles were nominated by gamers like yourself, who now stand a chance to win a prize in the same category in RIA 2023.

1) Doors

If you're into first-person horror games, Doors is a must-try. Your mission is to navigate through levels by unlocking doors. Sounds simple, right? Well, some doors might lead you to an untimely demise, while others will challenge your wits with puzzles.

As you progress and fight to stay alive, your score on the leaderboards climbs higher. It's an adrenaline-pumping experience, and the thrill of survival keeps players coming back for more.

2) PLS DONATE

PLS DONATE lets you set up stands to sell whatever you want. But that's not the best part. You can also earn Robux by selling clothing, accessories, or game passes, even when you're offline. Your items go on sale through your stand, and you'll see Robux coming in.

Do note that the amount of Robux you get might not be much due to taxes. Patience is key, as it can take up to a week to receive your earnings.

3) Catalog Avatar Creator

For all you fashion-forward gamers, this one's a treat. Catalog Avatar Creator lets you try on a plethora of avatars and catalog items for free. This game acts as a trial room in the Metaverse where you can essentially take a look at what clothing or item you'll be getting before you spend Robux.

From accessories and hats to limited items and animation packs, you can mix and match them to your heart's content. With over nine million community-created outfits, there's no shortage of styles to experiment with. You can even save your favorite avatars for easy access.

4) Blox Fruits

If you're a One Piece fan, you're in for a real treat. Blox Fruits draws inspiration from the popular anime series and immerses you in an action-packed world. You can choose to be a notorious pirate or a justice-seeking marine and set sail in this open-world adventure.

With over 6.38 billion visits, Blox Fruits is one of the metaverse's standout titles. Defeat bosses in different locations to earn special rewards and in-game resources, just like your favorite One Piece characters.

The Roblox Innovation Awards 2023 might have had a bumpy road, but the nominated People's Choice titles showcase the creativity and ingenuity found within every Roblox developer. So, go ahead and give them a try. Who knows, you might find a new game to play on those sleepless nights.

For more such content, visit and bookmark our Roblox news page, and let us know in the comments below if a different game also deserves a spot on this list!