Bell Pepper Grow a Garden: Rarity, Harvest value, and more

The Grow a Garden Summer update brought various tropical Seeds to the experience to help you get into the mood for the season. One such tropical Seed is the Bell Pepper, a species that belongs to the Mythical rarity. Bell Pepper Seeds can be acquired from the Seed Shop, which makes it a permanent addition to the game’s roster of Seeds.

Read on to learn all there is to know about the Bell Pepper in Grow a Garden.

Breaking down Bell Pepper in Grow a Garden

How to get

The Seed Shop (Image via Roblox)

The Bell Pepper is available for purchase from the Seed Shop, a stall that is always accessible to players, no matter the event or celebration. Its availability in the shop is randomized, meaning you won’t always find it. However, since its stock refreshes every five minutes, check for the Bell Pepper every once in a while and purchase it whenever it appears.

This Seed is priced at 55,000 Sheckles, placing it in the early to mid-game territory. You also have the option to buy it for 589 Robux and circumvent the shop stock RNG entirely. Since its regular cost is fairly low, we advise waiting for the shop RNG to favor you instead of relying on premium means.

The Bell Pepper has four variants that are all functionally identical: the changes occur in the aesthetics alone. It can be of red, yellow, orange, and green colors, as in real life.

You can also chance upon the Seed through other means like Lucky Harvest or certain Pet abilities. Lucky Harvest has a chance of activating while picking Fruits from your farm, granting you a random Seed from the Seed Shop for free. The odds of it being the Bell Pepper are quite low, but there is a chance nonetheless.

As for Pet abilities yielding a Bell Pepper Seed, the Dog, the Golden Lab, and the Red Fox can all grant you one. With Lucky Harvest, the chances of getting it are quite low, considering its high rarity.

Rarity, harvest value, and yield type

The Bell Pepper Seed (Image via Roblox)

The Bell Pepper has been assigned the Mythical rarity, making it among the highest-rarity Seeds in the Seed Shop. An average Bell Pepper will have a selling value of 5,500 Sheckles, which is decent for the Sheckle investment that goes into its Seed. You will recoup the 55,000-Sheckle purchase price fairly quickly once you plant the Seed on your farm.

As is the norm for most high-rarity species, the Bell Pepper is a Multi-Harvest type Seed. Once planted, it will mature into a plant and continue producing Fruits for as long as it remains on the farm. The only way for it to stop doing so is if you remove it from the farm using the Shovel tool.

FAQs

How to get Bell Pepper in Grow a Garden

Bell Pepper can be purchased from the Seed Shop for 55,000 Sheckles or 589 Robux.

What is the base selling value of Bell Pepper harvest in Grow a Garden?

The base selling value of Bell Pepper harvests is 5,500 Sheckles.

What rarity does the Bell Pepper belong to in Grow a Garden?

The Bell Pepper belongs to the Mythical rarity.

