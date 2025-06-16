Bendboo Grow a Garden guide

With the Working Bee update in Grow a Garden, numerous new Seeds were released for players to sow in their respective farms. Bendboo was one such species, available through the Crafters Seed Packs implemented in the same update. This Seed develops into a winding version of the existing Legendary crop, Bamboo; the difference is that Bendboo is an extremely high-value harvest.

Let’s go over the nitty-gritty of Bendboo and find out how to get it, its rarity, sell value, and more.

Everything you need to know about Bendboo in Grow a Garden

How to get

The Crafters Seed Pack (Image via Roblox)

Bendboo is obtainable through the two Crafters Seed Packs added with the Crafting system in the aforementioned update. These Seed Packs come in basic and Exotic varieties, and both have a 10% chance to drop the Bendboo.

The basic Crafters Seed Pack can be obtained by completing a crafting recipe by interacting with the crafting station in the hub. This recipe requires you to fetch the following ingredients:

1x Flower Seed Pack

10x Honey

The Flower Seed Pack can be bought for 10 Honey from the Queen Bee next to the crafting station.

On the other hand, the Exotic variant of the Crafters Seed Pack is exclusively premium, available in the Limited Time Shop. You can buy one pack for 199 Robux, three packs for 575 Robux, and 10 packs for 1,699 Robux. If you’re a paying player, the bundles offer you a better value than the single Crafters Seed Pack.

Both Seed Packs have an equal chance to drop Bendboo; unless your objective is to collect the Rainbow Sack, we recommend sticking to the Basic version.

Rarity, sell value, and yield type

Bendboo in the Crafters Seed Pack (Image via Roblox)

Bendboo has been assigned the Mythical rarity, which is a step above the Legendary Bamboo. It has a high base selling value of 139,888 Sheckles, which makes it one of the most lucrative harvests in the game.

What diminishes its value is that its yield is Single-Harvest type; upon harvest, it will disappear from your farm. Since it can’t be retained, the only way to get it back on your farm is to acquire another Bendboo Seed. Considering the RNG involved in acquiring its Seed, it can be a tall order to find a steady supply of the same.

FAQs

How to get Bendboo in Grow a Garden

Bendboo has a 10% drop chance from the Basic and Exotic Crafters Seed Packs.

How much does Bendboo sell for in Grow a Garden?

Bendboo can be sold for a base value of 139,888 Sheckles, which can vary based on active Mutations and size variations.

How to get the Basic Crafters Seed Pack in Grow a Garden

The Basic Crafters Seed Pack can be crafted at the crafting station using a Flower Seed Pack and 10 Honey.

