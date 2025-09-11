Best fishing spots in Fish It (Esoteric update)

Fish It is all about catching different fish to earn money and complete your in-game index. The best spots in the game are where you can reliably catch good fish species and earn a lot of money for selling them. These locations are typically catered towards late-game players,

Ad

This guide includes the best fishing spots in Fish It to help you climb both leaderboards. It also includes the best spot to farm Enchant Stones to aid your fishing endeavors.

The best fishing locations in Fish It

The Lava Fisherman in Kohana Volcano (Image via Roblox)

For the highest value fish, you will be looking at three spots: Kohana Island, Kohana Volcano, and Coral Reefs. Here are some of the rarest fish species that can be caught at each of these locations:

Ad

Trending

Kohana Volcano: Mythic Blueflame Ray and Legendary Lavafin Tuna.

Mythic Blueflame Ray and Legendary Lavafin Tuna. Kohana Island: Mythic Loggerhead Turtle, Mythic Prismy Seahorse, Legendary Bumblebee Grouper, Legendary Lobster.

Mythic Loggerhead Turtle, Mythic Prismy Seahorse, Legendary Bumblebee Grouper, Legendary Lobster. Coral Reefs: Mythic Hawks Turtle, Legendary Starjam Tang, Legendary Greenbee Grouper, and Legendary Blue Lobster.

These are all high-value targets that sell for a lot of Gold, earning you thousands in a very short time. Since they are quite rare, it will take you a few tries to get them.

Ad

We recommend visiting Kohana Volcano first and grabbing the Lava Rod from the fisherman NPC, which is a great tool for early- to mid-game players. The Volcano is the best farming location in general, so be sure to stick around to catch a few dozen fish or so.

Check out this guide on Fisherman Island to find out everything it has to offer.

Best location for farming Enchant Stones

The Esoteric Island (Image via Roblox)

Enchant Stones are highly valuable for all players, as they apply secondary bonuses to the desired Fishing Rod. These consumables can be found anywhere except Kohana Volcano and Crater Island, with a catch rate of 0.1%.

Ad

The best spot for farming Enchant Stones is the Esoteric Depths, which is convenient because that is where you will also find the Enchant Altar. You can use the Alter to apply a random effect with an Enchant Stone, which includes luck bonuses, fish size bonuses, and more.

While their drop rate is low, Enchant Stones are worth pursuing for any player. Consider making a pit stop at the Esoteric Island before moving on to your favorite farming location.

Ad

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs on Fish It

What is the best farming location in Fish It?

Kohana Volcano is the best farming location, offering a pool of rare and valuable fish that include the Mythic Blueflame Ray and the Legendary Lavafin Tuna.

What is the best location to farm Enchant Stones?

Esoteric Depths is the best farming spot for Enchant Stones.

Ad

What do Enchant Stones do?

Enchant Stones apply a random bonus to your Fishing Rod, which includes luck bonuses, fish size bonuses, and more.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025