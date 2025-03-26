Best Money tricks in Fisch

Money is central to Fisch as far as unlocking new fishing implements goes. Cash is almost always one of the unlock criteria for everything ranging from rods to utility items, and naturally, you will need C$ at every point during your playthrough. Selling fish is the main way to earn Money, but knowing which sources are the best for farming is important. Nowhere is it truer than in the mid-to-late game, where everything costs upwards of a million C$.

Let’s take a look at some of the best spots for farming money, the most optimal fishing rods, and the most suitable bait for the rods.

How to farm Money in Fisch

Finding the right location

Approaching Forsaken Shores (Image via Roblox)

There are many ways to earn C$ in Fisch, but you won't always earn a meaningful amount by partaking in such activities. For instance, completing quests gives you access to a modest sum, but once you finish them, you will need a recurring and inexhaustible income source.

As such, we recommend sticking to fishing in specific locations in the game to maximize the money you earn. You will find more valuable species in certain parts of the map than others, making it crucial to know these areas.

The best spot to farm money is Mariana’s Veil, in a location called Veil of the Forsaken. This strictly late-game area can be found at the coordinates (X: 2,300, Y: -11,190, Z: 7,140), and can be accessed after defeating the Scylla boss. With the right equipment, you will be catching fish worth 10,000 C$, provided your fishing rod is capable of handling the species.

If you’re a mid-game player, consider visiting The Depths or Ancient Isle for farming money. These locations are relatively more accessible than Veil of the Forsaken and include numerous Legendary, Mythical, and Exotic species to farm.

Early-game anglers can also rely on locations like the Coral part of Roslit Bay or the Waterfall Pond area in Forsaken Shores.

Using the correct rods

Casting a line into the sea (Image via Roblox)

The main stat to look for when getting a rod to farm money is Luck, as it directly impacts the type of fish you catch. The rarer the fish, the more valuable it is, and the quicker you will get Cash in the game. Fish in most of the late-game areas reduce your progress speed, so having high Resilience and Control stats is a bonus.

Let’s take a look at some of the best fishing rods for farming money:

Ethereal Prism Rod: The best money-farming rod. Has a 50% chance of applying the Prismize Mutation and adding an 8x multiplier to the value of the caught fish.

The best money-farming rod. Has a 50% chance of applying the Mutation and adding an 8x multiplier to the value of the caught fish. Rod of the Depths: One of the best end-game money-farming rods. Grants a bonus fish every three successful catches.

One of the best end-game money-farming rods. Grants a bonus fish every three successful catches. Nocturnal Rod: Best mid-game rod for C$. Features a high luck stat without many notable downsides.

Best mid-game rod for C$. Features a high luck stat without many notable downsides. Fungal Rod: Decent stats for an early-game cash-farming rod.

You can directly have an impact on the quality of the fish you catch by pairing a good fishing rod with suitable bait. If you’re pursuing a particular fish species, the bait will improve the odds of catching it.

Here are the bait recommendations to pair with the rods mentioned above:

Bagel

Seaweed

Fish Head

Shark Head

Golden Tentacle

Tips and tricks to farm money in Fisch

In-game titles (Image via Roblox)

Here are a few additional tips to follow while farming money in Fisch:

Consider applying an Enchantment that amplifies the strengths of your fishing rod. Since the angling tools listed in the previous section are specifically meant to farm money, you will be able to increase the C$ you earn per catch. Some of the best Enchantments include Blessed Song, Steady, Abyssal, and Hasty.

Unless you’re pursuing specific fish species, you do not need to worry about the weather, season, or time of day. The respective Totems are better used when you want to catch something very rare and valuable. As such, you can focus on the volume of your catches rather than the quality of them. After all, you will be casting a line for the express purpose of selling the fish, rather than for collection purposes.

As an addendum to the previous point, consider saving your best bait for specific fish species. Better baits can be found throughout the game, but they are rare enough that we would recommend not using them for something as mundane as farming C$. Some of the best baits in the game include Weird Algae, Golden Worm, Night Shrimp, and more, and are best left for better purposes.

You only have limited inventory space and will need to sell the caught fish periodically. This entails commuting between the nearest Merchant and the farming location, which can be time-consuming. You can cut the travel time in half by exiting and re-entering the game, which will place you at the Inn you set as your spawn point. That way, you will have easy access to the Merchant while only needing to travel to the farming location without having to return manually.

Filling out a location’s bestiary is a good way to earn some additional Cash while farming. In late-game areas, this can be somewhat challenging since they are home to some of the most elusive fish species in the bestiary. As such, it would be best to go for this objective passively, rather than actively pursue its completion.

FAQs

What are the different ways to earn Money in Fisch?

The different ways to earn C$ include selling fish, completing quests, filling out the bestiary, opening chests, and daily login bonuses.

What is the best rod to farm Money in Fisch?

The Ethereal Prism Rod is the best rod to farm C$ in the game, with a 50% chance of applying the Prismize Mutation to the caught fish.

Is Fisch free to play?

Yes, Fisch can be played for free at no additional Robux charge.

