  • home icon
  • Roblox
  • How to get the Brick Rod in Fisch

How to get the Brick Rod in Fisch

By Swapnil Joshi
Modified Feb 07, 2025 10:19 GMT
Roblox Fisch
Roblox Fisch (Image via Roblox)

Fisch offers a plethora of fishing rods to use as your primary angling implement, but none have been as mysterious as the long-rumored Brick Rod. It's a tool players had been speculating about for several weeks until the recent update, which finally saw its addition to the game. This piece of equipment has a lengthy quest that must be completed before you can claim it.

We go through the acquisition process for the Brick Rod and find out how you can add it to your collection.

Obtaining the Brick Rod in Fisch

Prerequisites

Fishing in the Roslit Bay (Image via Roblox)
Fishing in the Roslit Bay (Image via Roblox)

The journey to claim the Brick Rod requires you to fulfill a few prerequisites before you can claim it for yourself. Without these requirements fulfilled, you won’t be able to make any progress towards obtaining the rod.

also-read-trending Trending

Here’s what you need to do before venturing into the world for the Brick Rod:

  • Play the game for at least 22 hours in total. You can check your total playtime through the in-game stats.
  • Set your spawn point to the Desolate Deep. Talk to the local innkeeper to rent the place for 35C$ to do so.
  • Catch a pufferfish and keep it in your inventory. The best site to catch it is near Roslit Bay. Ensure you have the Seaweed bait equipped to improve the odds of getting it.
  • Have a set of titles ready to equip when the Brick Rod quest calls for it. Different titles need to be equipped during different times of the day.

Perhaps the most difficult prerequisite to fulfill is the title requirement, as the one you must equip changes every hour. Here are the titles you need to equip, the time of the day during which you must equip it, and how to obtain them.

TitleTime (UTC)How to get
1:00 a.m.True HakariUncover a Shiny, Sparkling or Mutation on your fish from the Appraiser.
2:00 a.m.Made in HeavenUse a Sundial Totem five times.
3:00 a.m.Chosen by ZeusGet hit by lightning after using a Zeus Storm Totem.
4:00 a.m.Poseidon’s BlessingCatch a Wrath mutated fish during a Poseidon Wrath event.
5:00 a.m.C$ LoadedObtain 100,000C$ once.
6:00 a.m.The HolyObtain the rarest lantern from the Lantern Keeper NPC. (Fairy)
7:00 a.m.Shark SlayerCatch a shark in the Shark Hunt event.
8:00 a.m.The DrownedJump into a hidden whirlpool in Vertigo.
9:00 a.m.Nightmare ConquerorCatch a Phantom Megalodon.
10:00 a.m.Glimmerfin’s PupilGiven by bringing an apple to Dr. Glimmerfin. (unobtainable)
11:00 a.m.Ancient’s Chosen OneCatch three Ancient Megalodons of any Mutation and keep them in the inventory
12:00 p.m.Orcs Best FriendComplete the Orc’s quest obtained at Roslit Bay/Volcano.
1:00 p.m.Sea SovereignLevel 90 unlock.
2:00 p.m.Natural SelectionGet hit by a Meteor three times.
3:00 p.m.Treasure MasterRare reward from Sunken Chests.
4:00 p.m.ClumsyGiven by admins (unobtainable)
5:00 p.m.Eternal VoyagerUnlocked at Level 100.
6:00 p.m.The FoolishDie five times or repeatedly click on Shiny/Santa Pufferfish.
7:00 p.m.ExtinctGet hit by a meteor.
8:00 p.m.Master FischerCatch 60 fish. (unobtainable)
9:00 p.m.VigilanteComplete the Mushroom NPC’s quest given at Mushgrove Swamp.
10:00 p.m.Lady of the SeaCatch 1,000 Fish.
11:00 p.m.God of the SeasCatch 5,000 Fish.
12:00 a.m.True HakariUncover a Shiny, Sparkling or Mutation on your fish from the Appraiser.

Also read: What is the rarest fish in Fisch?

3 steps to claim the Brick Rod

A code can be found in Mushgrove Swamp (Image via Roblox)
A code can be found in Mushgrove Swamp (Image via Roblox)

With the prerequisites fulfilled, start making your way toward getting the Brick Rod. Obtaining the coveted tool is a three-step process: find the two codes, click the three bricks, and enter the Brick dimension to claim the rod.

Here’s are the details on each of these steps:

Step 1: Find the two codes

Find the two codes and jot them down, as they are different for each player. These codes can be found at the Brine Pool and the Mushgrove Swamp. At the Brine Pool, look under the bridge at the entrance for a small numeric code. For the Mushgrove Swamp, go to the small mountain and climb the largest tree branch to find a secret word.

Step 2: Find the three bricks

Next, go to the secret bricks found at Roslit Bay, Ancient Isles, and The Depths to find all three bricks. Once located, hover the cursor over them and use the Left Mouse Button to activate them.

Here are the exact coordinates for the three bricks:

  • Roslit Bay: X: -1844, Y: 194.5, Z: 196.1
  • Ancient Isles: X: 5959, Y: 269, Z: 850
  • The Depths: X: 989, Y: -734, Z: 1136

Step 3: Acquire the Brick Rod

This step requires you to approach an NPC called Minish during night-time, in foggy weather, and in the summer season. Minish can be found on Harvesters Spike, a small island found just off Forsaken Shores. Equip the Pufferfish caught as a part of the prerequisites and while next to Minish, enter the following text in the Roblox chat:

the brick rod is real. bestowed upon those with [secret word]. [numeric code]

Enter the secret word and number code in their corresponding spots (without brackets), and be sure to use a period and a space after the secret word. Otherwise, the step won’t count.

If done correctly, you will be sent to the Brick Dimension, where the Brick Rod will be available for purchase. You can buy it for 13,337C$, adding it to your selection of Equipment and bringing your journey to obtain the rod to an end.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

Is the Brick Rod available in Fisch?

Yes, the Brick Rod can be claimed by finding two secret codes, clicking three secret bricks, and entering the incantation in the Roblox chat.

Can the Brick Rod be obtained for free in Fisch?

Yes, the Brick Rod can be obtained for free in Fisch.

What are the playtime requirements to get the Brick Rod in Fisch?

You need 22 hours of playtime to complete the quest and claim the Brick Rod in Fisch.

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024

Quick Links

Edited by Angad Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी