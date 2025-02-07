How to get the Brick Rod in Fisch

Fisch offers a plethora of fishing rods to use as your primary angling implement, but none have been as mysterious as the long-rumored Brick Rod. It's a tool players had been speculating about for several weeks until the recent update, which finally saw its addition to the game. This piece of equipment has a lengthy quest that must be completed before you can claim it.

We go through the acquisition process for the Brick Rod and find out how you can add it to your collection.

Obtaining the Brick Rod in Fisch

Prerequisites

Fishing in the Roslit Bay (Image via Roblox)

The journey to claim the Brick Rod requires you to fulfill a few prerequisites before you can claim it for yourself. Without these requirements fulfilled, you won’t be able to make any progress towards obtaining the rod.

Here’s what you need to do before venturing into the world for the Brick Rod:

Play the game for at least 22 hours in total. You can check your total playtime through the in-game stats.

in total. You can check your total playtime through the in-game stats. Set your spawn point to the Desolate Deep . Talk to the local innkeeper to rent the place for 35C$ to do so.

. Talk to the local innkeeper to rent the place for to do so. Catch a pufferfish and keep it in your inventory. The best site to catch it is near Roslit Bay. Ensure you have the Seaweed bait equipped to improve the odds of getting it.

and keep it in your inventory. The best site to catch it is near Roslit Bay. Ensure you have the Seaweed bait equipped to improve the odds of getting it. Have a set of titles ready to equip when the Brick Rod quest calls for it. Different titles need to be equipped during different times of the day.

Perhaps the most difficult prerequisite to fulfill is the title requirement, as the one you must equip changes every hour. Here are the titles you need to equip, the time of the day during which you must equip it, and how to obtain them.

Title Time (UTC) How to get 1:00 a.m. True Hakari Uncover a Shiny, Sparkling or Mutation on your fish from the Appraiser. 2:00 a.m. Made in Heaven Use a Sundial Totem five times. 3:00 a.m. Chosen by Zeus Get hit by lightning after using a Zeus Storm Totem. 4:00 a.m. Poseidon’s Blessing Catch a Wrath mutated fish during a Poseidon Wrath event. 5:00 a.m. C$ Loaded Obtain 100,000C$ once. 6:00 a.m. The Holy Obtain the rarest lantern from the Lantern Keeper NPC. (Fairy) 7:00 a.m. Shark Slayer Catch a shark in the Shark Hunt event. 8:00 a.m. The Drowned Jump into a hidden whirlpool in Vertigo. 9:00 a.m. Nightmare Conqueror Catch a Phantom Megalodon. 10:00 a.m. Glimmerfin’s Pupil Given by bringing an apple to Dr. Glimmerfin. (unobtainable) 11:00 a.m. Ancient’s Chosen One Catch three Ancient Megalodons of any Mutation and keep them in the inventory 12:00 p.m. Orcs Best Friend Complete the Orc’s quest obtained at Roslit Bay/Volcano. 1:00 p.m. Sea Sovereign Level 90 unlock. 2:00 p.m. Natural Selection Get hit by a Meteor three times. 3:00 p.m. Treasure Master Rare reward from Sunken Chests. 4:00 p.m. Clumsy Given by admins (unobtainable) 5:00 p.m. Eternal Voyager Unlocked at Level 100. 6:00 p.m. The Foolish Die five times or repeatedly click on Shiny/Santa Pufferfish. 7:00 p.m. Extinct Get hit by a meteor. 8:00 p.m. Master Fischer Catch 60 fish. (unobtainable) 9:00 p.m. Vigilante Complete the Mushroom NPC’s quest given at Mushgrove Swamp. 10:00 p.m. Lady of the Sea Catch 1,000 Fish. 11:00 p.m. God of the Seas Catch 5,000 Fish. 12:00 a.m. True Hakari Uncover a Shiny, Sparkling or Mutation on your fish from the Appraiser.

3 steps to claim the Brick Rod

A code can be found in Mushgrove Swamp (Image via Roblox)

With the prerequisites fulfilled, start making your way toward getting the Brick Rod. Obtaining the coveted tool is a three-step process: find the two codes, click the three bricks, and enter the Brick dimension to claim the rod.

Here’s are the details on each of these steps:

Step 1: Find the two codes

Find the two codes and jot them down, as they are different for each player. These codes can be found at the Brine Pool and the Mushgrove Swamp. At the Brine Pool, look under the bridge at the entrance for a small numeric code. For the Mushgrove Swamp, go to the small mountain and climb the largest tree branch to find a secret word.

Step 2: Find the three bricks

Next, go to the secret bricks found at Roslit Bay, Ancient Isles, and The Depths to find all three bricks. Once located, hover the cursor over them and use the Left Mouse Button to activate them.

Here are the exact coordinates for the three bricks:

Roslit Bay: X: -1844, Y: 194.5, Z: 196.1

X: -1844, Y: 194.5, Z: 196.1 Ancient Isles: X: 5959, Y: 269, Z: 850

X: 5959, Y: 269, Z: 850 The Depths: X: 989, Y: -734, Z: 1136

Step 3: Acquire the Brick Rod

This step requires you to approach an NPC called Minish during night-time, in foggy weather, and in the summer season. Minish can be found on Harvesters Spike, a small island found just off Forsaken Shores. Equip the Pufferfish caught as a part of the prerequisites and while next to Minish, enter the following text in the Roblox chat:

the brick rod is real. bestowed upon those with [secret word]. [numeric code]

Enter the secret word and number code in their corresponding spots (without brackets), and be sure to use a period and a space after the secret word. Otherwise, the step won’t count.

If done correctly, you will be sent to the Brick Dimension, where the Brick Rod will be available for purchase. You can buy it for 13,337C$, adding it to your selection of Equipment and bringing your journey to obtain the rod to an end.

FAQs

Is the Brick Rod available in Fisch?

Yes, the Brick Rod can be claimed by finding two secret codes, clicking three secret bricks, and entering the incantation in the Roblox chat.

Can the Brick Rod be obtained for free in Fisch?

Yes, the Brick Rod can be obtained for free in Fisch.

What are the playtime requirements to get the Brick Rod in Fisch?

You need 22 hours of playtime to complete the quest and claim the Brick Rod in Fisch.

